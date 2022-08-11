150 unusual baby names for baby boys and girls

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Parents-to-be might not be interested in popular names.
Inigo or Trixie might be at the top of the list for parents wanting a more unusual name for their baby.
Inigo or Trixie might be at the top of the list for parents wanting a more unusual name for their baby.
By Kait Hanson

For expectant parents, picking a baby name is sometimes the hardest part, especially if parents-to-be want a name as special as their newborn. Some moms and dads may struggle to pick an unusual, or unique, baby name.

Pamela Redmond of the baby name site Nameberry told TODAY Parents that parents seek out unique names because they want their child to stand out.

"Individualism is a strong value — particularly among American parents — and a unique name can signal that your child is distinctive from the very start," Redmond said.

Redmond also shared that parents look for unusual names as a way to signal that they, themselves, are unique.

"Unique baby names may mark them as cool parents, artistic parents, stylish parents, and more.

Finding unique baby names is both harder and easier than it used to be.

"It’s harder because more parents are seeking out unique names, so names that were once considered unique are no longer," Redmond said. "However, these days, a name can be almost anything you want it to be, so if you don’t find a unique name you like, you can create a name yourself or use a name from nature or the dictionary."

Baby naming tips

Redmond recommends that before parents choose a unique baby name, ask the following questions:

  • Is a unique name totally one-of-a-kind, or just outside of the Top 100?
  • Do you live in a place where many kids have unusual names, or just a few?
  • How do you think the particular names you’re considering will be received in your community?

"Parents should consider ease of spelling and pronunciation," Redmond said. "Some unique names will require a lifetime of spelling them out or correcting pronunciation, while others are more straightforward."

150 unique baby names, according to Nameberry

  1. Ottilie
  2. Isolde
  3. Lysander
  4. Hamish
  5. Saskia
  6. Caoimhe
  7. Rufus
  8. Rafferty
  9. Ivo
  10. Albie
  11. Fergus
  12. Lorcan
  13. Barnaby
  14. Lilac
  15. Maude
  16. Fleur
  17. Circe
  18. Araminta
  19. Romilly
  20. Bee
  21. Anouk
  22. Moss
  23. Alouette
  24. Tamsin
  25. Inigo
  26. Izara
  27. Ailsa
  28. Zebedee
  29. Peregrine
  30. Zimri
  31. Oisin
  32. Trixie
  33. Bryony
  34. Portia
  35. Sunniva
  36. Ned
  37. Mercury
  38. Io
  39. Jago
  40. Miro
  41. Ajax
  42. Humphrey
  43. Grover
  44. Finch
  45. Crispin
  46. Clea
  47. Ives
  48. Lilou
  49. Apollonia
  50. Eilish
  51. Cerelia
  52. Mireille
  53. Gaius
  54. Eulalie
  55. Nixie
  56. Mimi
  57. Bronte
  58. Ludo
  59. Honora
  60. Macsen
  61. Dulcie
  62. Hester
  63. Morwenna
  64. Erasmus
  65. Cayetana
  66. Avis
  67. Tove
  68. Nilo
  69. Thoren
  70. Guthrie
  71. Thais
  72. Thelonious
  73. Ginevra
  74. Marsali
  75. Tuesday
  76. Poe
  77. Artie
  78. Fintan
  79. Aurelie
  80. Cosimo
  81. Aurelie
  82. Signe
  83. Woody
  84. Saga
  85. Hale
  86. Fable
  87. Rafi
  88. Pallas
  89. Branwen
  90. Oswin
  91. Twila
  92. Spike
  93. Teague
  94. Raif
  95. Sheridan
  96. Catriona
  97. Solo
  98. Oceane
  99. Flavia
  100. Takeo
  101. Ernie
  102. Errol
  103. Rafa
  104. Arrietty
  105. Win
  106. Fenna
  107. Antigone
  108. Zeb
  109. Dot
  110. Ryne
  111. Imre
  112. Sanne
  113. Lucan
  114. Primo
  115. Tennyson
  116. Suvi
  117. Eames
  118. Maxence
  119. Prue
  120. Isabeau
  121. Beaumont
  122. Tao
  123. Ebba
  124. Hopper
  125. Odhran
  126. Mamie
  127. Anchor
  128. Sid
  129. Fitzroy
  130. Elysian
  131. Moe
  132. Nettie
  133. Nita
  134. Vashti
  135. Vale
  136. Redmond
  137. Sumner
  138. Thijs
  139. Ennis
  140. Ula
  141. Benno
  142. Ruslan
  143. Abra
  144. Clove
  145. Cecile
  146. Keats
  147. Leocadia
  148. Lakshmi
  149. Solstice
  150. Zita
