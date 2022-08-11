150 unusual baby names for baby boys and girls

For expectant parents, picking a baby name is sometimes the hardest part, especially if parents-to-be want a name as special as their newborn. Some moms and dads may struggle to pick an unusual, or unique, baby name.

Pamela Redmond of the baby name site Nameberry told TODAY Parents that parents seek out unique names because they want their child to stand out.

"Individualism is a strong value — particularly among American parents — and a unique name can signal that your child is distinctive from the very start," Redmond said.

Redmond also shared that parents look for unusual names as a way to signal that they, themselves, are unique.

"Unique baby names may mark them as cool parents, artistic parents, stylish parents, and more.

Finding unique baby names is both harder and easier than it used to be.

"It’s harder because more parents are seeking out unique names, so names that were once considered unique are no longer," Redmond said. "However, these days, a name can be almost anything you want it to be, so if you don’t find a unique name you like, you can create a name yourself or use a name from nature or the dictionary."

Baby naming tips

Redmond recommends that before parents choose a unique baby name, ask the following questions:

Is a unique name totally one-of-a-kind, or just outside of the Top 100?

Do you live in a place where many kids have unusual names, or just a few?

How do you think the particular names you’re considering will be received in your community?

"Parents should consider ease of spelling and pronunciation," Redmond said. "Some unique names will require a lifetime of spelling them out or correcting pronunciation, while others are more straightforward."

150 unique baby names, according to Nameberry