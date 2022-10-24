IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Christina Perri welcomes ‘double rainbow baby’ after stillbirth and miscarriage

The "Jar of Hearts" singer shared a sweet message in her birth announcement.
By Ree Hines

Christina Perri just welcomed a very special bundle of joy to the world.

The singer-songwriter shared the good news with her fans and followers on Instagram on Sunday — she gave birth to her “double rainbow” baby on Saturday, Oct. 22.

"She’s here!⁣" Perri wrote alongside a black-and-white photo holding her newborn daughter in her arms. "With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: ⁣pixie rose costabile."

In the pic, Perri's gratitude and happiness shines through as she looks down at little Pixie.

It’s a joy that comes on the heels of so much heartbreak.

Rainbow baby is the term used to describe an infant born after a miscarriage or stillbirth, and Pixie's arrival comes after Perri and her husband, Paul Costabile, endured two such losses in 2020.

In January 2020, Perri suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks, and in November of that same year, she shared the news of a stillborn daughter named Rosie. 

When the singer, who's also mom to 4-year-old daughter Carmella, revealed her most recent pregnancy in May, she credited Rosie with having a hand in the happy news.

"Rosie sent carmella a little sister and we’re very excited," Perri wrote at the time. "We’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy🌸"

Ree Hines

Ree Hines is a freelance writer and editor who covers pop culture, lifestyle stories and trending news. She’s also a soul-music loving, coffee-obsessed member of both Team Cat and Team Dog. Ree lives in Tampa, Florida, and is a regular contributor to TODAY.com.