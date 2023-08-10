Trying to find the perfect name for a baby girl can be a daunting task, but look for girl names that start with "P" and your problem is solved.

"P" names are some of the most popular baby girl names in the country.

According to data compiled by the Social Security Administration, "Patricia" was among the top four most popular girl names from 1938 to 1954 — a respectable run for any moniker.

Ten years later, in 1964, the name "Patricia" broke the top four most popular girl names again, so if you have a feeling you're going to have a relentless baby girl on your hands, you may very well have found the perfect name.

TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry Hager, named their second daughter Poppy Louise, who was born in 2015.

The mom of three named her daughter after her grandfather and former President George H.W. Bush, whose childhood nickname was “Poppy.”

If you're looking for other famous people (and their famous offspring!) to serve as inspiration for a baby girl names, there are more than a few actors, singers and icons to choose from. To start, Patti LaBelle, Pat Benatar, Priscilla Presley and Pamela Anderson all sport "P" names.

There's former "Top Chef" host and television personality Padma Lakshmi, actor and former TODAY.com cover star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in addition to actors Patricia Arquette, Penélope Cruz, Parker Posey and Patricia Heaton.

Whether you're a trendsetter and ready to bring the name "Patricia" back, or are up for more unique girl "P" names that are sure to set your little girl apart, there's no shortage of girl names that start with "P" to get your creative, baby-naming juices flowing.

100 Girl Names That Start With "P"

From "Paisley" to "Philippa," "Paxtyn" to "Poetry," here are 100 of the most popular "P" names for girls, according to data collected from the SSA.