130 baby names that mean 'love'

From David to Aiko, these are the top love-related baby names from around the world.
Love is in the air! Baby names that mean love are popular everywhere.
By Kait Hanson

What do singers Cher and Dua Lipa have in common beside their iconic voices? Names that mean love.

Cher is French for beloved, and Dua, a girl's name with Albanian and Arabic origins, means love or prayer.

Baby names that mean love

Baby naming website Nameberry reports while that baby names that mean love, like Esme and Lennon, are trendy with parents now, love-themed names are always popular for babies born or conceived around Valentine's Day.

Looking for the perfect baby boy name or baby girl name that has a love-related meaning or theme?

There are plenty to choose, ranging from classic name choices like David and Philip, to Nayeli, a traditionally female name of Zapotec origin meaning “I love you” and Aiko, a name with Japanese origins, meaning "beloved child."

Here are the top baby names that mean love from around the world:

Top 130 baby names that mean love

  1. Esme
  2. Mabel
  3. Cordelia
  4. Rhys
  5. Mila
  6. Amara
  7. Amias
  8. Amy
  9. Ines
  10. Lennon
  11. Lev
  12. Pippa
  13. Amadeus
  14. Philip
  15. David
  16. Eros
  17. Suki
  18. Milena
  19. Philippa
  20. Cerys
  21. Eowyn
  22. Amanda
  23. Arrow
  24. Philomena
  25. Priya
  26. Love
  27. Carys
  28. Liev
  29. Davina
  30. Milan
  31. Jedidiah
  32. Hart
  33. Obi
  34. Conor
  35. Erasmus
  36. Jebediah
  37. Desiree
  38. Carina
  39. Pip
  40. Davis
  41. Nayeli
  42. Dua
  43. Jed
  44. Mirren
  45. Mariel
  46. Aiko
  47. Rasmus
  48. Charity
  49. Amora
  50. Amandine
  51. Theophilus
  52. Charis
  53. Milos
  54. Aziza
  55. Kerensa
  56. Dewey
  57. Dilan
  58. Maryam
  59. Amadea
  60. Avila
  61. Amory
  62. Kalila
  63. Didier
  64. Ismay
  65. Cher
  66. Idony
  67. Aimee
  68. Corwin
  69. Myfanwy
  70. Sajan
  71. Halia
  72. Erastus
  73. Yaretzi
  74. Loveday
  75. Marietta
  76. Caro
  77. Desi
  78. Vashti
  79. Darrell
  80. Amado
  81. Cherish
  82. Lennan
  83. Aiko
  84. Ife
  85. Caradoc
  86. Nemy
  87. Adelpha
  88. Amada
  89. Maite
  90. Shirin
  91. Luba
  92. Angharad
  93. Connelly
  94. Vevina
  95. Agapi
  96. Amarissa
  97. Aziz
  98. Carwyn
  99. Amyas
  100. Aroha
  101. Desiderio
  102. Ludmila
  103. Amata
  104. Grania
  105. Lovella
  106. Myrna
  107. Ahava
  108. Mabli
  109. Rudo
  110. Philou
  111. Dariel
  112. Amoris
  113. Graziano
  114. Armas
  115. Amato
  116. Ceri
  117. Leofric
  118. Habiba
  119. Heart
  120. Siran
  121. Amatus
  122. Keris
  123. Drury
  124. Cariad
  125. Elska
  126. Tivona
  127. Querida
  128. Manju
  129. Janan
  130. Carita

