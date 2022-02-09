What do singers Cher and Dua Lipa have in common beside their iconic voices? Names that mean love.
Cher is French for beloved, and Dua, a girl's name with Albanian and Arabic origins, means love or prayer.
Baby names that mean love
Baby naming website Nameberry reports while that baby names that mean love, like Esme and Lennon, are trendy with parents now, love-themed names are always popular for babies born or conceived around Valentine's Day.
Looking for the perfect baby boy name or baby girl name that has a love-related meaning or theme?
There are plenty to choose, ranging from classic name choices like David and Philip, to Nayeli, a traditionally female name of Zapotec origin meaning “I love you” and Aiko, a name with Japanese origins, meaning "beloved child."
Here are the top baby names that mean love from around the world:
Top 130 baby names that mean love
- Esme
- Mabel
- Cordelia
- Rhys
- Mila
- Amara
- Amias
- Amy
- Ines
- Lennon
- Lev
- Pippa
- Amadeus
- Philip
- David
- Eros
- Suki
- Milena
- Philippa
- Cerys
- Eowyn
- Amanda
- Arrow
- Philomena
- Priya
- Love
- Carys
- Liev
- Davina
- Milan
- Jedidiah
- Hart
- Obi
- Conor
- Erasmus
- Jebediah
- Desiree
- Carina
- Pip
- Davis
- Nayeli
- Dua
- Jed
- Mirren
- Mariel
- Aiko
- Rasmus
- Charity
- Amora
- Amandine
- Theophilus
- Charis
- Milos
- Aziza
- Kerensa
- Dewey
- Dilan
- Maryam
- Amadea
- Avila
- Amory
- Kalila
- Didier
- Ismay
- Cher
- Idony
- Aimee
- Corwin
- Myfanwy
- Sajan
- Halia
- Erastus
- Yaretzi
- Loveday
- Marietta
- Caro
- Desi
- Vashti
- Darrell
- Amado
- Cherish
- Lennan
- Ife
- Caradoc
- Nemy
- Adelpha
- Amada
- Maite
- Shirin
- Luba
- Angharad
- Connelly
- Vevina
- Agapi
- Amarissa
- Aziz
- Carwyn
- Amyas
- Aroha
- Desiderio
- Ludmila
- Amata
- Grania
- Lovella
- Myrna
- Ahava
- Mabli
- Rudo
- Philou
- Dariel
- Amoris
- Graziano
- Armas
- Amato
- Ceri
- Leofric
- Habiba
- Heart
- Siran
- Amatus
- Keris
- Drury
- Cariad
- Elska
- Tivona
- Querida
- Manju
- Janan
- Carita
