What do singers Cher and Dua Lipa have in common beside their iconic voices? Names that mean love.

Cher is French for beloved, and Dua, a girl's name with Albanian and Arabic origins, means love or prayer.

Baby names that mean love

Baby naming website Nameberry reports while that baby names that mean love, like Esme and Lennon, are trendy with parents now, love-themed names are always popular for babies born or conceived around Valentine's Day.

Looking for the perfect baby boy name or baby girl name that has a love-related meaning or theme?

There are plenty to choose, ranging from classic name choices like David and Philip, to Nayeli, a traditionally female name of Zapotec origin meaning “I love you” and Aiko, a name with Japanese origins, meaning "beloved child."

Here are the top baby names that mean love from around the world:

Top 130 baby names that mean love

Esme Mabel Cordelia Rhys Mila Amara Amias Amy Ines Lennon Lev Pippa Amadeus Philip David Eros Suki Milena Philippa Cerys Eowyn Amanda Arrow Philomena Priya Love Carys Liev Davina Milan Jedidiah Hart Obi Conor Erasmus Jebediah Desiree Carina Pip Davis Nayeli Dua Jed Mirren Mariel Aiko Rasmus Charity Amora Amandine Theophilus Charis Milos Aziza Kerensa Dewey Dilan Maryam Amadea Avila Amory Kalila Didier Ismay Cher Idony Aimee Corwin Myfanwy Sajan Halia Erastus Yaretzi Loveday Marietta Caro Desi Vashti Darrell Amado Cherish Lennan Aiko Ife Caradoc Nemy Adelpha Amada Maite Shirin Luba Angharad Connelly Vevina Agapi Amarissa Aziz Carwyn Amyas Aroha Desiderio Ludmila Amata Grania Lovella Myrna Ahava Mabli Rudo Philou Dariel Amoris Graziano Armas Amato Ceri Leofric Habiba Heart Siran Amatus Keris Drury Cariad Elska Tivona Querida Manju Janan Carita

