Paris Hilton shares sweet new photos of son Phoenix: ‘My whole heart’

Paris Hilton kicked off the week by sharing adorable new photos of her baby boy.

The 42-year-old reality star posted four black-and-white snaps of her and her son, named Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, on her Instagram on April 3. In the first photo, she wears a black dress while she holds a clothesless Phoenix in her arms.

“My whole heart,” the new mom captioned her photos — taken by photographer Dennis Gocer — adding a heart-eyes and blue heart emoji. “#MommyMonday.”

The following photos are of Hilton in a white sweater, as she cradles her little one in her arms and nuzzles against him.

Hilton and husband Carter Reum secretly welcomed their first child with the help of a surrogate in January.

“You are already loved beyond words,” the “Stars Are Blind” singer captioned her Jan. 24 post, also including a blue heart emoji and a photo of her hand holding her baby’s hand.

In February, Hilton told TODAY.com that she was “loving being a new mom.”

“He is such an angel, I’m so in love with him,” Hilton said, adding that fans will get to see more of her life as a new mom in Season Two of her current reality show, “Paris In Love.”

“It’s going to include everything. My whole journey, everything about becoming a new mom, my baby," she said. “We’re shooting basically every single day. So they are capturing it all.”

While appearing on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on March 14, the proud mom revealed why she kept her son's birth a secret and didn't even tell her family, including mom Kathy Hilton.

“I just feel like my life has been so public and I just wanted something for me,” she said. “I didn’t want the media and people online just speaking about my son even before he was here on this earth.”