Paris Hilton is taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s playbook.

Hilton surprised fans by dropping a re-recorded version of her 2006 hit “Stars Are Blind” on Amazon Music on Friday, Dec. 30, announcing the news on Instagram. She posted a photo of the album art alongside a video and photo of a digital billboard in New York City's Times Square advertising the song.

“Surprise! I just dropped an updated version of ‘Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version),’” she wrote in the caption. “This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version. And seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special.”

Hilton, 41, went on to thank her fans who have supported her music career throughout the years, adding, “I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song. P.S. More new music to come in the new year.”

Prior to the single’s re-release, Hilton teased the news to her fans several times on social media.

On Dec. 27, she posted a video on Instagram donning a sparkly skin tight jumpsuit as she strutted down a driveway. In pink text on top of the video, she wrote, “Me when I have a secret that’s going to break the internet on 12/30.”

“Something’s coming,” she captioned the post, adding her signature saying “#ThatsHot” as a hashtag.

Then on Dec. 29, she shared a series of photos on Instagram posing in the same jumpsuit from her previous video, adding in the caption, “Feeling like a pop star in my bedazzled slivsuit. Is it time I return to the studio?”

The start of Hilton’s music career came toward the end of her time on “The Simple Life,” which aired from 2003 to 2007. Her debut studio album “Paris” dropped in August 2006, with the tracks "Turn It Up,” and “Nothing In This World” as singles following "Stars Are Blind." The latter song peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was recently featured in the 2020 movie "Promising Young Woman."

Over the years, she’s gone on to release several solo singles, including 2013’s “Good Time,” 2014’s “Come Alive,” and 2020’s “I Blame You.” For the last decade, Hilton has also been moonlighting as a professional DJ, even turning down the opportunity to DJ at President Joe Biden’s Summit of the Americas dinner in June 2022 to attend Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari the same night.

Hilton has continued to appear in movies and on television, as well as make her way into the podcast space with the “This Is Paris” podcast. In 2020, she released a documentary under the same name that detailed her childhood experience at Utah’s Provo Canyon School where she said that she was subjected to physical, emotional and mental abuse.

She made her return to reality TV in November 2021 with the release of her Peacock series “Paris In Love,” which followed her as she prepared for her nuptials with her husband, Carter Reum.

Hilton said she has several new projects up her sleeve for 2023. On Dec. 3, Hilton told E! News that she was back in the studio and gearing up to release new music. She also spoke about her upcoming book “Paris: The Memoir,” set to release in March 2023.

“I have been writing my book for over a year now and a lot went into it,” she said. “Just having to think about so many things that happened in my life and it really revealed so much because I’ve always been someone who likes to keep a lot in.”