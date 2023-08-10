Trying to find the perfect name for your soon-to-be son can feel daunting, especially if you're fond of boy names that start with "P."

A boy name starting with "P" hasn't breached the top four most popular boy names in the U.S. since the Social Security Administration started collecting data in 1923.

Still, there are a slew of boy names that start with "P" to choose from, from religious baby names to unique boy names to gender-neutral names and everything in-between.

If you're a fan of pop culture, look no further than the likes of musical superstar Prince, soccer (read: fútbol) great Pelé and the internet's favorite daddy, Pedro Pascal.

Parents can also draw inspiration from a "Patrick trifecta" of sorts: Patrick Stewart, Patrick Dempsey and the forever-loved Patrick Swayze, who sadly died from pancreatic cancer in 2009 but remains a cultural icon to this day.

If you're more of a sports fan, there are plenty of famous athletes who proudly sport a "P" moniker, including former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and former NBA all-star Patrick Ewing.

Television and movie buffs can pay homage to the late Paul Walker or be inspired by one of the actors to play James Bond, Pierce Brosnan.

If you are guided by your faith, there are Biblical baby boy names, like "Peter," "Paul" and "Psalm," as well as Jewish names, "Priel" and "Payce," and Hindu names, "Padmaj" and "Padam."

Boy names that start with "P" might not be wildly popular in the United States, but can be a great way to ensure a name as unique and trendsetting as your future bundle of joy.

100 Boy Names That Start With "P"

While boy names that start with “P” may not be popular enough to make the top four baby names in the country, there are no shortage of "P" boy names you can choose from. Here are the top "P" boy names, according to data from the SSA.