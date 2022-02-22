IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The top 100 Spanish baby boy names 

There's a reason parents are gravitating toward names like Arlo, Mateo, and Santiago for baby boys.
Expect to see a few more Mateos on the elementary school roster come 2027.dolgachov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Kait Hanson

Considering a Spanish name for your baby boy? Top choices for Spanish boy names in the United States include Santiago, Angel, and Mateo.

According to baby naming consultant Pamela Redmond of the baby name website, Nameberry, Spanish names for boys are getting more popular in the U.S., because many follow the trend of having an "o" ending.

"Parents who are Hispanic and not are choosing Spanish boy names such as Arlo, Hugo, and Mateo," Redmond told TODAY Parents.

Redmond shared that Spanish name popularity is different in Europe versus the countries of South America and Latin America, and also the U.S.

"Spanish names popular in the U.S. most closely mirror those most popular in Mexico and other Latin American countries," she said.

Top 5 Spanish boy names and what they mean:

Mateo — "Gift of God"

Santiago — "Saint James"

Angel — "Angel"

Leonardo — "Brave lion"

Xavier — "New house”

"Other names popular among Latinx parents in the U.S. include Sebastian, Isaiah, Ezekiel, Jose and Jace," Redmond told TODAY.

Top 100 Spanish boy names in the United States:

  1. Arlo
  2. Hugo
  3. Mateo
  4. Marco
  5. Joaquin
  6. Jago
  7. Leonardo
  8. Rafael
  9. Lorenzo
  10. Diego
  11. Inigo
  12. Archibald
  13. Santiago
  14. Teo
  15. Antonio
  16. Emilio
  17. Cruz
  18. Sol
  19. Rio
  20. Leandro
  21. Luciano
  22. Valentino
  23. Francisco
  24. Carlos
  25. Lucio
  26. Ignacio
  27. Alejandro
  28. Marcello
  29. Javier
  30. Matias
  31. Alfredo
  32. Esai
  33. Alonzo
  34. Miguel
  35. Agustin
  36. Helio
  37. Ishmael
  38. Mario
  39. Pablo
  40. Emiliano
  41. Carlo
  42. Alvaro
  43. Cayo
  44. Bastien
  45. Gil
  46. Rico
  47. Maceo
  48. Benicio
  49. Raul
  50. Salvador
  51. Alonso
  52. Jose
  53. Nilo
  54. Santi
  55. Canyon
  56. Carmelo
  57. Claudio
  58. Nacho
  59. Fernando
  60. Silvio
  61. Eloi
  62. Cesar
  63. Alfonso
  64. Jadiel
  65. Paco
  66. Armando
  67. Manuel
  68. Juan
  69. Matheo
  70. Sergio
  71. Mino
  72. Jaime
  73. Rey
  74. Eduardo
  75. Vale
  76. Maximo
  77. Pedro
  78. Ricardo
  79. Isaias
  80. Elia
  81. Iago
  82. Enrique
  83. Macario
  84. Alberto
  85. Vasco
  86. Renato
  87. Gustavo
  88. Maximiliano
  89. Esteban
  90. Rodrigo
  91. Octavio
  92. Desi
  93. Elizar
  94. Felipe
  95. Arsenio
  96. Vicente
  97. Rogelio
  98. Chito
  99. Marcelo
  100. Valencio

