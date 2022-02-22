The top 100 Spanish baby boy names 

Considering a Spanish name for your baby boy? Top choices for Spanish boy names in the United States include Santiago, Angel, and Mateo.
According to baby naming consultant Pamela Redmond of the baby name website, Nameberry, Spanish names for boys are getting more popular in the U.S., because many follow the trend of having an "o" ending.
"Parents who are Hispanic and not are choosing Spanish boy names such as Arlo, Hugo, and Mateo," Redmond told TODAY Parents.
Redmond shared that Spanish name popularity is different in Europe versus the countries of South America and Latin America, and also the U.S.
"Spanish names popular in the U.S. most closely mirror those most popular in Mexico and other Latin American countries," she said.
Top 5 Spanish boy names and what they mean:
Mateo — "Gift of God"
Santiago — "Saint James"
Angel — "Angel"
Leonardo — "Brave lion"
Xavier — "New house”
"Other names popular among Latinx parents in the U.S. include Sebastian, Isaiah, Ezekiel, Jose and Jace," Redmond told TODAY.
Top 100 Spanish boy names in the United States:
- Arlo
- Hugo
- Mateo
- Marco
- Joaquin
- Jago
- Leonardo
- Rafael
- Lorenzo
- Diego
- Inigo
- Archibald
- Santiago
- Teo
- Antonio
- Emilio
- Cruz
- Sol
- Rio
- Leandro
- Luciano
- Valentino
- Francisco
- Carlos
- Lucio
- Ignacio
- Alejandro
- Marcello
- Javier
- Matias
- Alfredo
- Esai
- Alonzo
- Miguel
- Agustin
- Helio
- Ishmael
- Mario
- Pablo
- Emiliano
- Carlo
- Alvaro
- Cayo
- Bastien
- Gil
- Rico
- Maceo
- Benicio
- Raul
- Salvador
- Alonso
- Jose
- Nilo
- Santi
- Canyon
- Carmelo
- Claudio
- Nacho
- Fernando
- Silvio
- Eloi
- Cesar
- Alfonso
- Jadiel
- Paco
- Armando
- Manuel
- Juan
- Matheo
- Sergio
- Mino
- Jaime
- Rey
- Eduardo
- Vale
- Maximo
- Pedro
- Ricardo
- Isaias
- Elia
- Iago
- Enrique
- Macario
- Alberto
- Vasco
- Renato
- Gustavo
- Maximiliano
- Esteban
- Rodrigo
- Octavio
- Desi
- Elizar
- Felipe
- Arsenio
- Vicente
- Rogelio
- Chito
- Marcelo
- Valencio
