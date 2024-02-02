Not all Instagram posts are created equal. Sure, an epic sunset beach photo of you and your beau or a snapshot of lovebirds drinking coffee by a cozy fireplace are spectacular. But accompanying this couple’s photo with some choice words can show how much you care, make your followers laugh, smile, or cry, and make your partner swoon.

Even though many of us want to share couples photos on Instagram and other social media platforms, coming up with words to express our love and loyalty can be a challenge.

Ahead, these lovely quotes from celebrities, literary figures, musicians, and more, song lyrics, and caption ideas help to capture your love on social media. Maybe you’re announcing a new relationship, celebrating an anniversary, or hard launching news of an engagement. Whatever the case, we promise there’s something for you in the below collection of Instagram captions of couples from A.A. Milne’s immortal words in “Winnie the Pooh” to a Dolly Parton-ism that hits the spot. With hilarious one-line zingers, gorgeous song lyrics, and more, keep reading for some romantic social media captions and quotes for couples.

Funny couple captions

“Everyone wants to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” ― Oprah Winfrey

Even when you drive me crazy, I still love you.

I love her/him almost as much as pizza.

If love means being silly together, we get an A+ in that department.

Love is giving your partner the last bite.

I love you more than my [favorite sports team], and that’s saying a lot.

Love is taking 100 photos together just to get the perfect shot.

Does love mean you have to let her/him/them use your Peacock account?

She/he/they swiped right, and now they’re stuck with me for life.

Like rain, boy did I fall for you.

Cute couple captions

You’re the peanut butter to my jelly.

You’re not just my partner in crime, you’re my partner for it all.

“Sometimes, the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.” ― A.A. Milne

Everything is better with you by my side.

This may sound cheesy, but honestly, we’re so grate together.

Lovebirds alert!

The missing piece to my puzzle.

You’re the Bonnie to my Clyde.

You’re the sun to my moon.

My favorite partner in love and laughter.

We’re not perfect, but we’re perfect together.

When you’re in love, every day is filled with smiles and joy.

My favorite place is in your arms.

Remind me how I got this lucky?

Romantic couple captions

You’re the yin to my yang.

You’re my favorite.

We’re my favorite love story.

Two hearts, one rhythm: Our love.

My heart skips a beat whenever I see you.

When I look into your eyes, I see my forever.

Our bond is my everything.

Chasing dreams with my better half.

Forever grateful to have you.

Words can’t describe what you mean to me, so I’m not even going to try.

Song lyric quotes for couples

“Wise men say, only fools rush in / but I can’t help falling in love with you.” — Elvis Presley

“But you’re so busy changing the world / Just one smile can change all of mine.” — Jack Johnson

“Life with you makes perfect sense / You’re my best friend.” — Tim McGraw

“All you need is love.” — The Beatles

“Would you like to dance / Around the world with me?” — Dave Matthews Band

“I can’t give you anything but love, baby, / That’s the only thing I’ve plenty of, baby.” — Dorothy Fields

“And I need you more than want you / And I want you for all time.” — Glen Campbell

“Lightning strikes / Maybe once, maybe twice / And (oh) it all comes down to you.” — Fleetwood Mac

“When the rain is blowing in your face / And the whole world is on your case / I could offer you a warm embrace / To make you feel my love.” — Bob Dylan

“I said ‘I love you,’ that’s forever / And this, I promise from the heart, mm / I couldn’t love you any better / I love you just the way you are.” — Billy Joel

Beautiful quotes for couples

“One’s not half two. It’s two are halves of one.” — E.E. Cummings

“He’s always loved who I was, and I loved who he was, and we never tried to change each other.” — Dolly Parton

“But we loved with a love that was more than love—.../ With a love that the wingèd seraphs of Heaven / Coveted her and me.” — Edgar Allen Poe

“Romance is the glamour which turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze. ” ― Elinor Glyn

“The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn

“Eventually, all things merge into one, and a river runs through it.” — Norman Maclean

“I can spend a lifetime like this, just sitting here with you like this.” ― Namrata Gupta

“Only one is a wanderer; two together are always going somewhere.” Alec Coppel and Samuel A. Taylor

“All I ever need is one sweet day and a good view with you.” ― Verliza Gajeles

“If I had a flower for every time I thought of you ... I could walk through my garden forever.” ― Alfred Tennyson

“Ah, life is a gate, a way, a path to Paradise anyway, why not live for fun and joy and love or some sort of girl by a fireside, why not go to your desire and laugh ...” ― Jack Kerouac

“I love her, and that’s the beginning and end of everything.” ― F. Scott Fitzgerald

“Lost love is still love. It takes a different form, that’s all. You can’t see their smile or bring them food or tousle their hair or move them around a dance floor. But when those senses weaken another heightens. Memory. Memory becomes your partner. You nurture it. You hold it. You dance with it.” ― Mitch Albom

“Real love moves freely in both directions. Don’t waste your time on anything else.” ― Cheryl Strayed

“You don’t love because: you love despite; not for the virtues, but despite the faults.” ― William Faulkner

“Let us go then, you and I, / When the evening is spread out against the sky.” ― T.S. Eliot

“May I be awake enough to notice when love appears and bold enough to pursue it without knowing where it will end.” ― Suleika Jaouad

“Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.” ― Zora Neale Hurston

“‘Forever?’ he asked. ‘Forever,’ I said.” ― Judy Blume

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” ― Nora Ephron

“To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.” ― David Viscott

“...if you find someone you love in life, you must hang onto it, and look after it, and if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you, then you must protect it.” ― Princess Diana

“True love stories never have endings.” ― Richard Bach

“Love was action. It came to you. It was not a choice.” ― Ann Patchett

“This is a story, told the way you say stories should be told: Somebody grew up, fell in love, and spent a winter with her lover in the country … People forget years and remember moments.” ― Ann Beattie

“If you are in love — that’s a good thing — that’s about the best thing that can happen to anyone. Don’t let anyone make it small or light to you.” ― John Steinbeck

“The brain may take advice, but not the heart, and love, having no geography, knows no boundaries: weight and sink it deep, no matter, it will rise and find the surface: and why not?” ― Truman Capote