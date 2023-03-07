If a close, connected relationship is like a roaring fire, questions are akin to kindling.

Open-ended questions are invitations to get to know your partner in a more intimate way — even if you think it's nearly impossible to do so. As for relationships in danger or those drifting apart: Posing the right question at the right time is like reaching for your partner's hand when they need it most.

Relationship experts agree there’s no expiration date for this foundational practice of successful communication.

“Healthy relationships require a sense of curiosity about one another and an understanding that you can never know everything about your partner, as we as humans are constantly changing,” Kimberly Panganiban, a licensed marriage and family therapist and certified Gottman couples therapist, tells TODAY.com.

Not sure where to start? Stick with relationship questions that begin with ‘what,” “how,” and “when," avoiding anything that starts off with “why” because it can come off as critical and judgmental, according to Liz Colizza, Director of Research and Programs at Talkspace and co-founder of the Lasting for Couples app. Your partner's answers will be telling, but Colizza adds that simply asking the questions "also communicates to your partner that you want to understand them better."

When we don’t feel known by our partner (ahem, red flag), Panganiban says it results in a sense of disconnect that can lead to a feeling of loneliness and make it difficult to do anything else in the relationship well, such as manage conflict and create a sense of shared meaning. “This is why it is so important to make time to communicate with your partner about things other than the daily schedules, routines, etc.”

With the help of Panganiban, Colizza, and Maggie Reyes, author of “The Questions for Couples Journal,” we’ve curated a list of 100 fun questions for couples to ask one another at any and every stage of their relationship.

Consider tossing a few out during your next date night to see if sparks fly, deepen your bond or color in (or out!) of the lines your partner may have drawn you with.