All pickup lines are not created equal — some are good, some are incredibly cheesy,

“Prospective partners won’t bother to get to know the ‘real you’ if they don’t feel an immediate connection when you meet! This means that a great opening line can absolutely make the difference between a missed connection and a real conversation,” Blaine Anderson, a dating coach for men, tells TODAY.com. And while pickup lines have a cheesy connotation, Anderson says genuine and funny lines can effectively initiate conversational spark.

“When approaching someone they’re attracted to, what they say matters less than how they say it," Anderson says. "Communication experts estimate as much as 90% of how we interact is non-verbal, and our brains have evolved to detect and reject inauthentic approaches."

With this in mind, Anderson says that the best pickup lines are the ones that feel authentic to you and the situation. “No matter how smooth your delivery is, it’s just one tiny piece of the much larger conversational puzzle. No one’s going to date (or go home with) you just because you regurgitated a sentence you read online,” she adds.

Joni Ogle, LCSW, CSAT, the CEO of The Heights Treatment, suggests going with a pickup line tailored to the receiver's interests. “If you took notice of something that interested them in their profile, for example, make sure your line is geared towards those interests,” she tells TODAY.com. “Keep it light and friendly, no matter the medium. Compliments or questions that show you’ve taken the time to get to know them will always be more successful than generic lines."

Ahead, Anderson, Ogle, and other relationship pros share their favorite pickup lines. Some are for laughs, some are for love, and all are worth adding to your rotation.

Cute (but flirty) pickup lines

“What’s your favorite [coffee/drink] here? I’m trying to figure out what to order.”

One of the best, natural pickup lines in the book: “People love to give their opinions and this opener comes off as genuine,” Sara Tick, LMFT, of Modern Meet, tells TODAY.com. “It’s easy to strike up a conversation and keep things flowing after this type of line.”

“I would love to get us off this app and in-person for coffee."

“Cutting right to the final goal is one way to go about online dating,” Margaret Stone, LPC, LMHC, dating expert at Elevated Man says, adding that it’s better to meet in person instead of becoming virtual pen pals. “The real connection happens in person, and endless texting can be misinterpreted and the person can lose interest fast.”

“Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?”

“This line provides an easy way to start a conversation without it coming off too strong. It’s playful while also allowing you to show your interest in getting to know whomever you are talking with better, without making them feel uncomfortable or overwhelmed," Megan Harrison, LMFT, of Couples Candy, tells TODAY.com.

“With a profile like that, you must be swamped with messages! What’s the worst pickup line you’ve received?”

“This takes the pressure off of you to come up with your own pickup line, and gives the two of you a chance to laugh at someone else,” Stone says. Prepare to cringe.

“You look familiar. Do I know you?”

If he or she likes you, they will help you try to place them. Plus, by listing places that they go or their favorite activities, Tick says it's a “great way to open up the conversation and keep it progressing."

“Spotify told me I’d find you here … this week’s hottest single.”

Vex King, a mind coach and author of "CLOSER TO LOVE: How to Attract the Right Relationships and Deepen Your Connections," recommends steering clear of anything physical — unless it's about their smile or comedic.

“Complimenting someone’s vibe or energy is more sincere and less gimmicky,” he says. “A great pickup line has the perfect blend of humor, and admiration and should be followed by a question to seal the deal and take the pressure off of them having to respond to your eccentric one-liners.”

“Your eyes have caught my attention from across the room. Now I can’t take my eyes off you.”

“This implies you noticed them from afar and were drawn in by their beauty,” Ogle says.

“I’m here to revoke your license. It’s illegal to be driving everyone crazy the way you are.”

Come on, you’re holding back a smile now, aren’t you? “This one gets mixed reviews, but I stand by it,” concedes King. “If they roll their eyes, they’re not the one!”

“Roses are red, violets are blue, I’m not into astrology, but the stars led me to you."

Remind us why we haven’t tried this cute pickup line before? “Follow this by asking what their sign is,” King suggests. “This may mean nothing to you, but it’s an easy way to start the convo.”

“I typically prefer non-fiction, but with you, I’m down for a fairy tale.”

And the cheesy pickup lines just keep on coming. “Find yourself a sweet bibliophile with this one,” King says.

“I must be a snowflake because I’ve fallen for you, would you mind catching me?”

This is a funny, but still super sweet. “Plus it makes a clever reference to the weather," Ogle adds.

“I bet you work at Google, because you look like everything I’m searching for.”

It may be a cheesy pickup line, but it gets the job done. Anderson notes she could especially see this one working well if you live in a city with Google offices.

“Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by a second time?”

“Any line that implies love is going into the cheesy bucket, but it’s clever, and it will make the right person smile,” Anderson says.

“Are you a photographer? I had to ask, because every time I look at you, I smile.”

“This one’s a bit corny, but it’s also cute, because it feels more genuine than most other pickup lines,” Anderson says. Another option in a similar vein: “Are you a library book? I had to ask because I can’t resist checking you out.”

“I’m glad Cupid was aiming for our hearts today, I hope this lasts forever.”

“This line is a bit cheesy, but it can make someone smile and show you’re being playful,” Ogle says. It's particularly fitting to use in February.

"You must have a criminal record, because having a smile that beautiful should be illegal.”

“As long as you can actually lead a conversation after this, it can be a smooth opening line,” Anderson says. Speaking of which, make sure to have some questions you want to ask in your back pocket to kick things off with a potential flame.

“I’m debating whether I should stay or leave this party.”

Perhaps the best pickup line to use when you’re at a group gathering towards the end of the event. “If someone is interested in you, he/she is going to try to convince you to stay,” Tick says. “It’s a great way to gauge someone’s attraction to you and can also easily transition the conversation to who they know at the party or bar or places they prefer to go.”

“I heard there was a light in your eyes that only I can see.”

Ogle says that this line is both romantic and persona l— “meaning you noticed something special about them.” Use it sparingly for someone who really excites you.

“I thought we made eye contact, so I wanted to introduce myself...”

While Anderson notes this isn’t a traditional pickup line, she finds this introductory statement to be authentic, direct and versatile. “If you say this with confidence, they’ll want to chat."

“I have been here a dozen times, and never have I seen someone as gorgeous as you.”

“This is a great line for someone with more confidence in themselves,” Stone says. “In order for this line to work, you really have to communicate this in an effortless manner that’s still filled with conviction."

“You look like someone I could really have fun with, when is the last time you went skiing?”

Stone says this is one of the best pickup lines for a dating app or online dating “because you are giving the person a nice compliment right from the start.” You can replace skiing with any activity they have listed on their profile.

“If I were an astronaut, I would travel across the universe, to the moon and back, just to be with you.”

“It lets the person know that you’re ready to go above and beyond for them,” Ogle says. We also think it’s just the thing to crack the ice and make someone smile.

“Phew! I’m glad I brought my sunglasses cause your energy is beaming!”

“Pointing out that they stand out in a crowded room is always a good approach,” King advises. We know it’s a little out there, but remember, “a thoughtful pickup line is a great way to showcase personality and express interest playfully."

“I think the sky lets the stars align for us to end up here.”

“This is a great line because it implies something magical happened that brought you two together,” Ogle says. Pretty smooth pickup line, huh?

“So, is that with cream and sugar? Just confirming your coffee order for our date tomorrow.”

“A lot of people respond well to someone cutting right to the chase. If you’re serious about getting to know someone, what better way than over a coffee?” King asks.

“Hey! I heard you’re looking for me. Sorry, I’m late!"

“Admittedly, it’s a bit much. But to be fair, they probably are looking for the one,” King says. “And who knows, maybe you’re onto something.”

"Hi."

“If you can’t think of a single thing to say, you can always start with a ‘hi’ and a smile,” Tick says, noting that if the person is interested, they’ll reciprocate and that will open up a conversation.

Funny pickup lines

“I bet your daddy was a beaver, because daaaaaaam, you look good.”

“This is such a dad joke, but I’m a sucker for any jokes that have to do with animals or nature, and this will make the right person smile,” Anderson says.

“Do you have a map? Because I just keep getting lost in your eyes!”

“It conveys something beyond the usual pickup line—it expresses admiration and devotion,” Harrison says, elaborating that this opener also implies an emotional connection. “When people look into each other’s eyes, they feel like they’re truly seeing into another person’s soul.”

“There you are! I’ve been looking for my heart for a while now. Glad to see you’ve kept it safe.”

King likes that this pickup line has “a touch of romance, a bit of originality and the slightest dose of charm.”

“Your face must be a dictionary because I’m having trouble understanding all the words.”

Ogle highlights that this pickup line works if you’re charmed by the person’s beauty and presence. It’s smooth and funny wrapped into one.

“I bet your nickname is inflation the way you’ve got all these guys sweating you.”

Hoping to be smooth? It’s not easy, but this line is quite the opener. “I’m not sure pickup lines are ever actually smooth, but tying them to current events like inflation can help,” Anderson says.

“Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears.”

“This line is funny and creative — it shows your playful side while also expressing how strongly you feel about the other person,” Ogle says. Just don’t break out a card deck and expect them to entertain you.

“Do you know how much an elephant weighs? Enough to break the ice. I’m [insert name].”

“If you have a lot of confidence, you can pull off a cheesy opener,” Tick sayΩ. “You can also see if she has a sense of humor by trying a silly line like the one above.”

“Have a Band-Aid? Apparently I scraped my knee falling for you.”

This line isn’t for all scenarios, but ‘if you actually stumbled as part of your approach, this would feel authentic and draw a genuine laugh,” Anderson says.

“I thought happiness started with an ‘H’... why does mine start with ‘U’ and ‘I’?”

“This line is cute and shows you’re thinking about them in a romantic way,” Ogle says. We hope they answer the question by saying their idea of happiness starts with “U” and “I,” too.

“Excuse me, I’ve got to know what your top is made of. Because you look like soulmate material.”

If you’re a fan of funny pickup lines, test drive one of the best pickup lines we’ve heard to date. “They’ve likely received every compliment in the book. But you’ll be the first to claim their soul,” King says.

“Can I have directions? To your heart.”

“It’s sweet, charming, and sure to make someone smile,” Ogle says. It also makes for a memorable introduction with only a few words.

“So it is true! [Them: ‘What is?’] Manifesting. Because I’ve been visualizing you my entire life.”

“Spiritual enthusiasts will get it,” King says. And even people who don’t try manifesting their desires into reality will likely appreciate this sweet and smile-inducing pickup line.

“Did you travel here by time machine? I had to ask, because you look like someone I want in my future.”

“This is super cute if you deliver it authentically,” Anderson says. We agree.