Many cleaning tasks are ripe for procrastinating, from purifying the garbage disposal to tossing expired food from the fridge. If we were betting people, we’d guess there’s one chore you might put off more than the most: cleaning your oven.

“The oven is typically one of the ‘forgotten’ areas of the home that people put off cleaning, because when the oven door is shut, we don’t see or need to think about the built-up grime and leftover crumbs that may be in there,” said Sandy Willis, owner of Molly Maid.

However, there's a bunch of good reasons to get in there: “Having a clean oven not only enhances the flavors of your culinary creations, but also prevents the accumulation of grease, burnt residue, and potentially harmful bacteria,” said Willis. It can even prolong your oven’s lifespan, maintain efficiency, and reduce the risk of unpleasant odors.

While cleaning your oven may seem like a daunting task, “it doesn’t have to be if you work in sections, cleaning its different components,” she said. Ahead, your soup to nuts (or shall we say Shepherd’s Pie to sourdough?) guide to cleaning your oven.

Should you ever use the “self-cleaning” feature on your oven?

Not all ovens come with a self-cleaning mode. If yours does, you may be wondering how exactly it functions and if it’s worth using. In short, the self-cleaning feature uses high heat to get rid of accumulated food spills, grease, and burnt bits from your oven.

As long as your oven is in good working order, Willis said using the self-cleaning oven feature is safe and effective. Lest you think it’s a magic button to fast-track the cleaning process, however, Willis said it typically takes 3-6 hours to complete. And since the self-cleaning feature produces temperatures around 900-1,000°F, strong odors and the potential release of harmful fumes into the air may result. “Keeping your home well-ventilated while you run the self-cleaning oven feature is best to avoid any odors from collecting in the home,” Willis said, stressing that each oven is different, and it’s important to follow your oven’s manual carefully before attempting the self-clean option.

Lina DaSilva, owner of Toronto Shine Cleaning, a residential cleaning service based in Toronto, Canada, said that while convenient, the self-cleaning feature is best for ovens with a moderate level of grime. “I would not recommend it for excessively neglected ovens, since food residues can cause smoke and potential fire hazards during the high-temperature cleaning process,” she said. “Also, if you are using any chemicals to help in the process, that smoke is not good for you or your family,” she added.

If you've decided manually cleaning your oven is the way to go, let's get started.

How often should you clean your oven?

If your oven is the workhorse of your kitchen, you'll want to wipe down the stovetop, exterior, and hood a few times a week (this will also help you extend the lifespan of every deep clean). Once weekly, spray surfaces with a degreaser like Easy-Off or Carbona. You'll want to deep-clean your oven every 3-6 months, depending on how often it's used, per DaSilva.

How to clean your oven

“You don’t need a lot of tools when it comes to cleaning your oven,” said Willis. In fact, you may already own most or all of the items you need to clean your oven.

What you’ll need:

Non-abrasive sponges or cloths

Baking soda

White vinegar

Plastic scraper or silicone brush for stubborn spots

Dish soap

How to clean the interior oven:

Remove the oven racks and any loose debris. Create a paste using ¾ cup baking soda and ¼ cup water. Apply it generously, avoiding the heating elements, and let it sit overnight. This will help loosen any stubborn grime. The next day, scrub away the paste using a damp cloth or sponge. For any remaining spots, gently use a plastic scraper to ensure it does not damage the oven’s surface. Finish by wiping down the interior with a damp cloth to remove any leftover residue.

How to clean the oven racks:

Remove the racks from the oven and place them in a bathtub, shower, or large sink. Sprinkle some baking soda over the racks, then pour white vinegar on top. Allow the mixture to fizz and work its magic for a few hours to loosen any built-up grime. Scrub the racks with a silicone brush or sponge to further remove grime, then rinse thoroughly with warm water. Dry the racks completely with a soft cloth before returning them to the oven.

How to clean the exterior oven:

Mix dish soap with warm water and wipe down the entire surface using a soft cloth. Pay extra attention to knobs and buttons. For stainless steel ovens, mix together equal parts white vinegar and water to help eliminate streaks and restore your oven’s shine. Take a dry cloth and wipe down the entire exterior until the surface is no longer wet to prevent water spots. To clean glass doors, combine equal parts water and white vinegar and apply the mixture to the glass with a spray bottle. Let it sit for a few minutes to soften any buildup. Gently rub the glass with a non-abrasive sponge or cloth to remove any residue. For stubborn spots, use the baking soda and water paste from the interior oven method and repeat the steps.

5 oven cleaning mistakes to avoid

Whether you’re cleaning an oven for the first time or 50th, steer clear of these common oven-cleaning faux pas.