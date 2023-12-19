Virgo and Libra compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

One's a meticulous earth sign. One's a charming air sign. They end up next to each other in the night sky. Are Virgo and Libra a match made in heaven?

Virgo and Libra's compatibility, from that standpoint, reads like a rom com or a tale of opposites attracting. But what's it like in actuality?

Both Libra and Virgo can make a good match. The only caveat that can hold this dynamic duo apart is that Virgo can be too analytical and repress their feelings, while Libra is a Casanova who uses poetic language to speak from the heart.

All about Virgo and Libra: The basics

Virgo

Dates: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22

Element: Earth

Modality: Mutable

Planetary ruler: Mercury

Represented by: The maiden

Famous Virgos: Beyoncé, Keke Palmer, Zendaya, Nicole Richie, Blake Lively, Keke Palmer, Melissa McCarthy, Chris Pine, Shania Twain, Jennifer Coolidge, Blair Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas

Libra

Dates: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

Element: Air

Modality: Cardinal

Planetary ruler: Venus

Represented by: The scales

Famous Libras: Kim Kardashian, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Naomi Osaka, Bella Hadid, Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Jenna Ortega, Bruno Mars, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Duff, Donald Glover, Kelly Ripa

Virgo and Libra personalities

Virgo

Count on Virgo to do the right thing. Virgos are known to be organized and responsible. They prefer likes things to go a certain way — their way, typically well-thought-out — and can feel stressed when things don’t go according to plan. They are loyal, kind, hardworking and practical. Virgos may be shy and overly critical of themselves and others. However, they have patience for others and are true friends that will fight on behalf of those they love.

Libra

Libras are known for their calm and peaceful demeanors. They gravitate toward long-term relationships, choosing to work through issues and use differences as catalysts to grow. Libras use their significant others, friends and colleagues as lighthouses, helping them navigate their days. Libras will become experts in their loved ones, making them feel special and heard. Libras find happiness in making other people happy.

Overall Virgo-Libra compatibility

There tends to be some difficulty with these two signs getting along. Virgo can be slow to open up. Libra can be indecisive. They may argue often, as Libra is willing to understand their differences, but Virgo keeps criticizing. If they tried, both Libra and Virgo could find a middle ground and settle their differences. And they often will, given the chance.

Friendship

These two signs, as friends, feel comfortable with one another. They both strive to love and support the people they care about. They tend to be flexible enough with one another to go through the ups and downs in their friendship. A Libra can help a Virgo loosen up, while a Virgo can help a Libra maintain structure. However, a Libra always wants to keep the peace, which can clash with Virgo’s moods (when a Virgo gets upset, they don’t hold back).

Love

Love compatibility between a Virgo and a Libra is based on coordination. The earth sign Virgo is orderly. The air sign Libra is balanced. On an emotional level, their love match can be pretty attuned. However, Virgo can be highly critical of their partners at times, which Libra finds challenging to digest. Sexually, they can be out of step with one another, too. Virgo tends to take their time going into a romance while Libra zooms through the first phase. Their romance is unpredictable.

Work

In the workplace, Virgo and Libra work well together. They desire similar end rewards. This alliance may start slowly but will blossom once they grow to understand and respect one another. Virgo is an analyst and thinker. Libra is about new perspectives and balanced approaches. They both bring culture and beauty into their work world. Libra can even things out if Virgo doesn’t get their way. Libra appreciates Virgo’s sense of order. Their partnership is a winner as long as they try to understand each other.

Famous Libra and Virgo couples

Even Ross (Virgo) and Ashlee Simpson (Libra)

Jack Black (Virgo) and Tanya Halen (Libra)

Adam Sandler (Virgo) and Jackie Sandler (Libra)

Mark Harmon (Virgo) and Pam Dawber (Libra)

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.