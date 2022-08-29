Welcome to September. Virgo, Beyoncé included, and Libras, now is your time.

Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a peek at what else is happening astrologically, which will have an impact on the collective.

Venus enters Virgo on Sept. 5, making us want to work hard for life and money.

Mercury retrograde commences on Sept. 9 and will last until Oct. 2. Mercury will be retrograde in Libra from Sept. 9 to Sept. 23, then Virgo from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. Mercury retrograde is known to cause communication issues and make past problems come out of the woodwork, so hold on tight.

Sept. 5’s full moon in Pisces asks us to lean into our intuition, while Sept. 25’s new moon in Libra wants us to embrace a new vision of love.

The sun enters Libra on Sept. 22, calling in a new season as we celebrate the autumnal equinox. Venus enters Libra on Sept. 29, balancing out our finances and emotions, while restoring peace to partnerships.

Now, read on for your individual horoscopes.

Aries

Your love life is a whirlwind ... and admit it, you kind of like it. You're powerful this month and are enjoying seeing how others react to your aura. Things may start out hot and heavy at the start of the month, but could slow down from tension mid-month. Your confidence and optimism will surmount any road block. If you want new love to enter your life, a chance encounter could change your single ram status fast. If you’re committed, then reignite the flame by planning dates together.

Taurus

Being the tender-hearted sign that you are means that you normally go over the top when it comes to declarations of love. But you’re seeing wisdom in keeping things simple this month. There's romance to be had in quality time and staring into each other's eyes, not only swanky restaurants. Have your beau over for an intimate meal and spend the bulk of the evening keeping each other warm and cozy. If you're single, then look for ways you can show your love unexpectedly.

Gemini

As a natural social butterfly, you probably have many contacts. It’s time to put your love of connecting to others to good use. Rally up your friends and host a dinner party to advocate your humanitarian beliefs. Your acquaintances will admire your brilliant networking skills and open up their wallets to your cause. After all, no one is a better salesperson than you. Use your powers to inspire others to join in a philanthropic activity you care about.

Cancer

Commit to a new passion project this month, but keep it to yourself so that you can enjoy your dreamy nature in the present without any criticism. Choose something that you enjoy and can lose yourself in. Knitting yourself a warm scarf or learning to cook a new, exotic dish that requires time and focus will help occupy your hands and mind. These hobbies will set you free from concerning yourself with outside chatter — which will come in handy and serve as a distraction during Mercury’s backwards swim that begins on Sept. 9 and lasts until Oct. 2.

Leo

You're known for your generous nature, but be careful not to let your need to help others get in the way of saving the money you need to. There are ways you can take account of your own life. You might seek a financial consultant. However, the key here is to also trust your gut.

Virgo

Lean into your inner domestic goddess this month and host dinner parties or game nights. Your can-do, capable approach will make organizing a get-together for friends or loved ones into a fun event for all — even if you don’t win every round of Charades or your chocolate soufflé doesn’t rise high enough for your liking. Watch out for an overzealous friend who wants to steal your thunder and praise for planning the fun evenings. Use your energetic outlook to take back your power and stand proud amongst your peers.

Libra

Sometimes it seems that making sure your loved ones are thriving is your number one hobby. You rarely make time to treat yourself — and you should. As you are selflessly helping others, remember to give yourself TLC as well. Don’t let your needs fall to the waste side! Take a spa day or get a massage to unwind from the hectic world and focus on yourself for a minute.

Scorpio

Your task this month? Reset your mindset. You’re confronting parts of yourself that you were afraid to face before. As you surrender to your higher consciousness and take responsibility for your actions, the clouds may part, allowing you to see the sunnier side of life.

Sagittarius

Your romantic life is interesting, to say the least! You have great prospects around you — possibly too many to count. Be careful about who you open up to about your feelings, as you're riding high. Be with people who can meet you in a place of happiness. Finding the right person to trust (and vice versa) is pivotal right now.

Capricorn

Professionally, you've been dwelling on the big picture. Is the path you're on the right one? See if there's a new area at work you can take initiative in. Doing something a little bit different from the routine will make you feel as though you’re embracing newness and fresh energy into your career. Make sure that your creative talents are being used to fully enjoy the job that you have taken on.

Aquarius

Your bank account may have recently taken an unexpected hit, leaving you scratching your head and trying to find out where your money went. It’s time to get thrifty in order to save money and plan out your budget carefully. Bring leftovers for lunch instead of heading out with coworkers. If you want to go out with friends, head to a dive bar over the weekend for dancing. Combining frugality and creativity will give you time to put your assets back in order without feeling like you're missing any fun.

Pisces

You will be feeling more nostalgic than ever due to Mercury retrograde. Take some time to journal and appreciate how far you have come. Make peace with disappointments, understanding they're all part of your journey. Similarly, don’t shy away or ignore people from the past who want to reach out to you. Talk to the ghosts that reappear now to gain closure or to reignite the spark that brought you together in the first place. You’re wiser now and won’t make the same mistakes twice.