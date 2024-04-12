Three months after their televised wedding, "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner and Teresa Nist are getting a divorce.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, and we’ve come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry, 72, said during the announcement on Good Morning America on April 12.

The former couple cited their families as a major reason for the split. Gerry's family lives in Indiana; Theresa's lives in New Jersey. Both having lost their spouses, Gerry and Theresa expressed, throughout the show, their close ties to their kids and grandkids.

What, if anything, can astrology and astrological compatibility tell us about Gerry and Theresa's connection and short-lived marriage?

Gerry and Theresa's astrological compatibility

Gerry was born August 7, 1951 and Theresa on August 4, 1953, both in the sign of Leo.

On the surface, the two fire sign natives share markers of compatibility. Gerry's Mars, a planet of desire and aggression, is conjunct — or next to —her Venus in Cancer. Venus rules love and relationships.

Gerry's Libra moon and Teresa's Gemini moon meant both see themselves as chatty, friendly and curious people who can communicate effectively. Gerry may prioritize partnership due to his Libra moon, while Teresa’s Gemini moon suggests a yearning for fun.

Their Leo suns suggest that they both enjoy being in the spotlight and crave affection and adoration from their partners.

The caveat lies in the current celestial transits.

Both Gerry and Theresa are having transformative Pluto transits that will align with the Jupiter and Uranus conjunction April 20, which was urging them to break free.

This was compacted with the intensity of the lunar and solar eclipses on March 25 and April 8.

Gerry’s chart shows that the lunar eclipse on March 25 directly affected his moon in Libra, pushing him out of his comfort zone and creating havoc in his relationships. This unexpected event also affected his Uranus, which is in Cancer and is known to bring forth unpredictable events.

The eclipse chart for April 8 activated Gerry's Jupiter in Aries and Neptune in Libra, possibly leading to a reveal in their relationship. It exactly squared his Mars in Cancer, perhaps creating a big argument and action towards ending the marriage. Additionally, his Saturn in Virgo opposing transiting Neptune in Pisces suggests the dissolution of a commitment.

There is more to be learned from his chart in the future, as the lunar eclipse on September 17 will activate his Venus and Saturn in Virgo. This could be the finality of their marriage. The upcoming solar eclipse in Libra on October 2 will also bring clarity.

The eclipses may have had a significant impact on Theresa's charts as well. Her Venus in Cancer formed a square with a lunar eclipse on March 25, which may have initiated the process of ending her romantic relationship since she was no longer passionate about it.

The total solar eclipse in Aries on April 8 affected Teresa’s Saturn in Libra, Uranus in Cancer, Neptune in Libra, as well as her natal Mercury, which was retrograde. This indicates a person thinking more clearly than usual. The veil had been lifted from her eyes.

Gerry and Teresa’s Pluto in Leo will square the Jupiter and Uranus transit on April 20. This indicates that they are prepared to leave the relationship, and the ensuing divorce will be a period of rebirth for them. Teresa’s Jupiter return commences at the end of May and will bring good fortune and a new chapter in her life.

Their charts indicate they may keep in touch and maybe even have a professional venture. They like each other as individuals, but not as lovers or partners.