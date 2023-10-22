What's in store for your sign this Scorpio season, spanning from late October through mid November?

Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's review cosmic activity. ﻿The sun enters Scorpio on Oct. 23, heightening our passions and desires. The lunar eclipse in Taurus on Oct. 28 shakes up our romantic lives. Saturn ends the retrograde journey on Nov. 4 in Pisces that began on June 17.

When Saturn turns direct, we’ll be able to set boundaries with others and ourselves. Venus glides into Libra on Nov. 8, bringing tenderness to our hearts. Mercury gets fired up in Sagittarius on Nov. 10, making our words direct and concise. Nov. 13’s new moon in Scorpio aims to transform our worlds for the better.

Aries

It’s time to put your bravery to the test and get deep with others. You’re wanting to experience intimacy with your partner or crush, which leads you to becoming more vulnerable. Sharing secrets and unspoken sentiments will be a catalyst in building the bond. Prepare to dive beneath the surface with the person you care about and create a meaningful connection.

Taurus

You’ve been mirroring the behaviors of those you are closest with. This is causing you to act differently — something you’ll want to correct in the month ahead. It's OK to be flexible. Just don't lose yourself. Plan an activity or embrace a hobby that you attend solo to give you the chance to find your interests.

Gemini

Since you are currently yearning for change, it’s time to shake up your daily routine. Instead of taking the same roadways to work, pick an alternative route. When shopping, pick out a different color shirt that rivals the ones you already have in your closet. Order a latte rather than regular coffee. Try something new this month. Every day is full of choices. Don’t limit yourself.

Cancer

Being that your imagination in top gear, it’s advisable to bring these visions to the canvas. Use the broad strokes to paint the picture of what you want — literally. Try drawing your dreams. It might seem like a silly task, but this act of play will allow you feel the feelings of your dreams achieved, a key part of manifesting.

Leo

The weeks ahead are making you want to be extra protective of your personal life and family members. You’re seeking privacy at the moment, which means that you won’t be sharing every thought or aspect of your home life on social media for all to see. Nurture yourself and loved ones at this time. Relish the memories you are creating through the month and keep them close to your heart. Remember, your life only happens once.

Virgo

Lately, you have been constantly consumed with errands and to-do lists — most of which never seem to get done. Rather than pressuring yourself to complete them, only do what you can now. There are only so many hours in the day to finish your tasks. You need to rest and relax in order to restore your energy for other important things. Give yourself a break to focus on healing your body, mind and spirit this month.

Libra

Money may make the world go round, but it doesn’t have to rule and consume yours. There are other ways to attain success that aren’t in the financial realm. Look inwards and note the joy you have. Give TLC to those who stand by your side in every moment — whether good or bad. That’s how you find what is important to you. You’ll begin to see that the best things in life are free.

Scorpio

You're evolving and with growth comes growing pains. There will be moments in the upcoming weeks that are challenging, but being the tough scorpion you are, it’ll be easy for you to overcome. Let your intuition guide you on this quest and allow yourself to be happy — even when you are unsure of what path to choose and rules to live by.

Sagittarius

You're stretching yourself thin. Use this as a time to dedicate yourself to a subject or spiritual endeavor. Not only will you become an intelligent source on the matter, but you’ll find that it is the gateway to a broader understanding of diverse ideas. This is just the first stepping stone to mindfulness.

Capricorn

It’s time for the world to see the most loving pieces of yourself, because your good nature will also help others who come in contact with you. This also holds a double-edged sword for you, as you are also required to deeply set limits through this process. Keeping careful boundaries is imperative in the weeks ahead — so don't let people take advantage of your kindness.

Aquarius

Unresolved issues of your past could pop up this month. Don't be afraid: The distance will make you respect how far you've come and how you've evolved. Remember at the end of the day, you are the most independent sign in the zodiac — you only have to answer to yourself and no one else. Now is time to learn from former mistakes and issues. You deserve to feel real love that exists within yourself.

Pisces

Escapism is nice — but it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t forget to tend to reality. You can let your head roam free in the clouds at night if you take care of business during the day. Make note of your daydreams when they occur. They might come to fruition if you apply some action. Your mind and heart can make these visions to happen if you believe in them. Anything is possible.