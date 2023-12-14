Cancer and Libra compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

Libra and Cancer are both action-oriented cardinal signs, falling at the start of the season. When these two lovelorn signs connect, it can feel like destiny. But they have to be careful not to let their heads spin so fast they lose sight of what's really happening.

Libras and Cancers need to challenge themselves to slow down — which is hard for them to do because they jump into situations and relationships fast. They both crave romantic connection. They should just make sure this is the right kind of connection before going full steam ahead.

All about Cancer and Libra: The basics

Cancer

Dates: June 21 to July 22

Element: Water

Modality: Cardinal

Planetary ruler: The moon

Represented by: The crab

Famous Cancers: Selena Gomez, Khoe Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone, Ariana Grande, Elon Musk, Sandra Oh, Tom Cruise, Tia & Tamera Mowry, Solange Knowles, Kevin Hart, Meryl Streep, Prince William, Margot Robbie

Libra

Dates: September 23 to October 22

Element: Air

Modality: Cardinal

Planetary ruler: Venus

Represented by: The scales

Famous Libras: Kim Kardashian, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Naomi Osaka, Bella Hadid, Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Jenna Ortega, Bruno Mars, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Duff, Donald Glover, Kelly Ripa

Cancer and Libra personalities

Cancer personality

As the homebody of the zodiac, Cancers take pride in making people feel at ease — but they don't let everyone into their inner circle. Luckily, once they trust someone, they're in for good. Cancers' intuition is their compass; they might not know why they feel a certain why, but they know to trust their guts. Cancers are deep feelers and are in search of relationships that give their lives meaning. In terms of friendship, Cancers will always support those they love — even taking on the emotional baggage of their besties. They don't need words to know what's goin on.

Libra personality

Libras are known for their calm and peaceful demeanors. They gravitate toward long-term relationships, choosing to work through issues and use differences as catalysts to grow. Libras use their significant others, friends and colleagues as lighthouses, helping them navigate their days. Libras will become experts in their loved ones, making them feel special and heard.

Overall Cancer-Libra compatibility

The compatibility between Libra and Cancer is a mixed bag. These two signs connect via a square, a tense astrological aspect, which can escalate frustrations.

In order for the two zodiac signs to get along, they have to be less reactive and listen to each other more. Communication can cause issues, but can help them get out of their own heads, too — which is why they both have to be less guarded and more open with their hearts.

Friendship

Both Libra and Cancer are cardinal signs, which means that they like to go where the action is. Cancer likes to keep situations and relationships moving, like the waves of the ocean. Libra is more simple: They want to attend every party with their BFF. One point of tension is that Cancer is sensitive to criticism, while Libra likes to joke around with those they care about. This may create a divide between the two.

Romance

Libra and Cancer will be automatically drawn to each other since they're both relationship-oriented signs. When it comes to dating, Libra will try to impress Cancer by showing them their well-curated, beautiful world. The crab will respond by trying to fully express their emotions to Libra. They show their love differently, but it can still work.

Marriage

These zodiac signs both yearn for a sense of home. For Cancer, it's a feeling; for Libra, home is a sensibility. If they can merge their definitions, then they have a good chance at staying together. They have to accept that they process their feelings differently — Libra intellectualizes their sentiments, while Cancer feels things in their hearts.

Work

This pairing is great for work life. As coworkers, Libra and Cancer will be able use their talents and artistry to be visionaries together. They won’t be competitive and genuinely want the other to succeed. It’s important for them to adhere to professional boundaries, because the two can overstep at times, which can become a distraction.

Famous Cancer-Liba Couples

Naomi Watts (Libra) and Billy Crudup (Cancer)

Giada Colagrande (Libra) and Willem Dafoe (Cancer)

Jenna Elfman (Libra) and Bodhi Elfman (Cancer)