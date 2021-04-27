Need a diet reset? Check out Joy Bauer's Beach Busters meal plan

Ready to start fresh? Need a reset? This Beach Busters challenge is just for you. I'm teaming up with life strategist Valorie Burton and fitness trainer Erica Lugo to help TODAY viewers focus on creating healthier habits this summer. Check out the full printable version of the plan here.

Here are four key habits to follow this week. They are simple and will help keep you on track. If you're stumped on what to make, below are some ideas for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. Good luck!

1. Make meals matter.

Each meal on the plan is packed with the perfect balance of protein, fiber and healthy fat to keep your energy up and appetite in check. There's only one rule when enjoying meals not listed below: include vegetables!

2. Practice portion control.

Enjoy one plate per meal. If you’re hungry for seconds, opt for veggies.

3. Water is non-negotiable.

Drink at least half your weight in water ounces each day. More if you live in a hot climate or if you exercise vigorously. Our bodies, which are made up of about 70 percent water, rely on the essential sip for nearly every function—from digestion to metabolism to waste removal to temperature regulation.

4. Stick to a 12-hour eating window.

Cut down your eating opportunities, and the temptations, by sticking to a limited eating period. You can adjust this backwards or forwards on a day-to-day basis depending on your schedule and plans.

Breakfast options:

Lunch options:

Snack options (enjoy 1 to 2 each day; unlimited veggies at any point):

Raw veggies (carrots, celery, cucumbers, bell pepper sticks, cherry tomatoes, broccoli florets, etc.) — with option of 1/4 cup hummus, salsa or guacamole.

Fresh fruit (berries, grapes, oranges, apples, peaches, etc.)

Edamame in pod (1 heaping cup)

Nuts, any variety (one large handful, ¼ cup)

Sunflower/pumpkin seeds (1/2 cup in the shell)

1 cup nonfat/low-fat Greek yogurt, plain or flavored

4 cups light popcorn

3oz sliced turkey dipped in optional mustard

Celery sticks w/ 1 level tbsp peanut butter

Celery sticks w/ 4 tbsps light cream cheese

Dinner options:

Add an optional salad and/or side vegetable to any of these dinners.

Check back each week for more tips on how to stay on track!