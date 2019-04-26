Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 26, 2019, 12:29 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Joy Bauer

Eating the right snacks between meals can help keep your appetite in check to prevent overeating at lunch and dinner. Plus, a nourishing snack provides an energizing pick-me-up and gives us something to look forward to — a much-needed mental and physical break from daily responsibilities. So, next time your stomach growls between meals, reach for one of my mouthwatering bites — each recipe is delicious, satisfying and packed with superfoods!

Soft and Doughy Taco Pretzels

It's taco time! These soft pretzels are a cinch to make and seasoned to perfection with a savory DIY taco seasoning blend. Plus they provide 10 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber ... all for only 140 calories a piece. The impressive protein stats are mainly thanks to one secret ingredient: Greek yogurt! There are loads of reasons to love creamy Greek yogurt: It's rich in bone-strengthening calcium, gut-health-promoting probiotics and satiating protein (it contains about twice the amount as traditional yogurt). Feel free to swap in any premade taco seasoning packet instead of making your own version ... or skip it completely if you're a warm-out-of-the-oven pretzel purist. If you do go the taco-seasoning route, follow my lead and dip 'em in guacamole or salsa for a Mexican-themed fiesta!

Oatmeal Chocolate-Chip Cookie Dough

If you've ever been caught sneaking a spoonful of raw cookie dough while baking, then this recipe is calling your name. I created an uber-delicious cookie dough that's not only safe to eat raw, but it's actually made with wholesome ingredients, like oats and walnuts, that can help lower your cholesterol and boost your overall heart health. Need any more convincing? This recipe calls for only six simple ingredients you probably have in your pantry right now, and each serving is less than 200 calories. Go ahead and lick the mixing spoon clean!

These sweet and refreshing treats are jam-packed with good-for-you ingredients like fiber-rich fruits and greens, heart-healthy flaxseeds, plus one unique superfood: matcha. A green powder made from ground green tea leaves, matcha is loaded with antioxidants and may help tame inflammation and improve skin's appearance. P.S. each tasty pop is just 40 calories and is a perfect way to utilize any leftover fruits or veggies you have on hand.

