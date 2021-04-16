IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Caprese Caesar Wrap

SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(18)
Joy Bauer
Joy Bauer
Ingredients

Caesar Dressing
  • 1/2 ripened avocado
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 clove garlic, minced (or 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder)
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon anchovy paste (optional)
  • 6 tablespoons water
    • Wrap
  • 2-3 tablespoons Caesar dressing (recipe above)
  • 1 whole-grain tortilla
  • 3/4 ounce mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced
  • 3-4 tomato slices
  • basil leaves

    • Chef notes

    Now you can be a wrap artist: With layers of vibrant and nutrient-packed ingredients, this dish is calling your name. Each bite delivers the best of both salads — Caprese and Caesar Salad — rolled up into one. Juicy, sweet tomatoes, creamy mozzarella and fragrant basil leaves will excite your palate, but the avocado Caesar dressing is what really makes this meal sing. Hoping you love it — we think it's a satisfying bundle of joy! (Pun, of course, intended.)

    Preparation

    For the dressing:

    Place all dressing ingredients in a food processor or powerful blender and mix until thoroughly combined and smooth. (You'll use about 3 tablespoons of dressing in each wrap. Place the rest in a covered container and store in refrigerator for a few days.)

    For the wrap:

    Swirl the Caesar dressing on your tortilla and layer with mozzarella cheese, then tomato slices and basil leaves. Roll up and enjoy!

    Caprese Caesar Wrap

    Joy Bauer makes 2 wraps with healthier Caesar dressing

    April 16, 202102:52

    Recipe Tags

    EasyHealthyPicnicQuickSandwiches

