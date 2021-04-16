Now you can be a wrap artist: With layers of vibrant and nutrient-packed ingredients, this dish is calling your name. Each bite delivers the best of both salads — Caprese and Caesar Salad — rolled up into one. Juicy, sweet tomatoes, creamy mozzarella and fragrant basil leaves will excite your palate, but the avocado Caesar dressing is what really makes this meal sing. Hoping you love it — we think it's a satisfying bundle of joy! (Pun, of course, intended.)

Preparation

For the dressing:

Place all dressing ingredients in a food processor or powerful blender and mix until thoroughly combined and smooth. (You'll use about 3 tablespoons of dressing in each wrap. Place the rest in a covered container and store in refrigerator for a few days.)

For the wrap:

Swirl the Caesar dressing on your tortilla and layer with mozzarella cheese, then tomato slices and basil leaves. Roll up and enjoy!