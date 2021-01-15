IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Joy Bauer serves up 2 satisfying soups that are packed with superfoods

Cozy up with these nutrient-rich minestrone and potato-leek soups.

Joy Bauer shares recipes for 2 healthy soups

Jan. 15, 202103:43
/ Source: TODAY
By Joy Bauer

Happy National Soup Month! To celebrate, I'm serving up two souper-duper comforting bowls of goodness: an action-packed Superfood Minestrone and a thick, creamy and dairy-free Potato Leek Soup (with or without bacon). Folks, grab your largest spoons and get your soup on!

Superfood Minestrone

Joy Bauer

Packed with antioxidant-rich greens and fiber-filled beans, this Italian soup is sure to satisfy your crew. It's super simple to prepare and is simmered to perfection. The best part: You are the Michelangelo of your Minestrone masterpiece. You can customize it by tossing whatever veggies you have in the fridge or on hand in the kitchen, and swap in any type of bean you like, including chickpeas, edamame, black beans, kidney beans … the more, the merrier! You can also use any type (and shape) of pasta you prefer. With a whopping nine superfoods, you can certainly feel good about ladling yourself seconds!

Get the recipe here.

Joy Bauer's Potato-Leek Soup
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Potato-Leek Soup

Joy Bauer

While we can debate how to pronounce "potato," there is no need for deliberation on the taste of this soup — it's souperb. Smooth, smoky and savory, this Potato Leek Soup hits the spot. The earthy flavors and nourishing ingredients will make you feel grounded and satisfied. The aromatic leeks offer immune-supporting vitamin C and a whole host of antioxidants, as well as a sweet, oniony flavor. Hearty potatoes add creaminess and a large dose of heart-healthy potassium to the pot. And while you'll slurp up this soup in minutes, the nutritional benefits will be long-lasting.

For more tasty recipes, order Joy's new cookbook "Joy Bauer's Superfood!"

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Joy BauerJoy Bauer