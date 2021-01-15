Joy Bauer serves up 2 satisfying soups that are packed with superfoods

Happy National Soup Month! To celebrate, I'm serving up two souper-duper comforting bowls of goodness: an action-packed Superfood Minestrone and a thick, creamy and dairy-free Potato Leek Soup (with or without bacon). Folks, grab your largest spoons and get your soup on!

Packed with antioxidant-rich greens and fiber-filled beans, this Italian soup is sure to satisfy your crew. It's super simple to prepare and is simmered to perfection. The best part: You are the Michelangelo of your Minestrone masterpiece. You can customize it by tossing whatever veggies you have in the fridge or on hand in the kitchen, and swap in any type of bean you like, including chickpeas, edamame, black beans, kidney beans … the more, the merrier! You can also use any type (and shape) of pasta you prefer. With a whopping nine superfoods, you can certainly feel good about ladling yourself seconds!

While we can debate how to pronounce "potato," there is no need for deliberation on the taste of this soup — it's souperb. Smooth, smoky and savory, this Potato Leek Soup hits the spot. The earthy flavors and nourishing ingredients will make you feel grounded and satisfied. The aromatic leeks offer immune-supporting vitamin C and a whole host of antioxidants, as well as a sweet, oniony flavor. Hearty potatoes add creaminess and a large dose of heart-healthy potassium to the pot. And while you'll slurp up this soup in minutes, the nutritional benefits will be long-lasting.

