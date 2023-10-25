Elevated rotisserie chicken recipes: Nachos, barbecue sandwiches and more

Rotisserie chicken fans, rejoice. After the popularity of our last recipe guide using the grocery store staple, we had to bring back even more recipes. If you’ve never grabbed a bag at checkout, here are a few reasons we love this superstar ingredient: It’s delicious hot or cold, surprisingly inexpensive and makes meal prep quick and easy. Wondering what the best ways are to prepare rotisserie chicken? Elena Besser is stopping by TODAY this Thursday, Oct. 26 to share three easy weeknight recipes that take it to the next level.

Ground beef isn’t the only meat that goes well with nachos. Try shredding rotisserie chicken atop your bed of tortilla chips — along with a three-ingredient cilantro-lime crema — for a fresh take on the family-friendly favorite. Craving the sweet and tangy flavor of barbecue? Toss your rotisserie chicken in Besser’s homemade sauce and serve it on fluffy potato buns for a super satisfying sandwich. And if you’re looking for a healthier dinner option, you’ll love this rotisserie chicken with herby avocado sauce. Serve the shortcut dish alongside roasted delicata squash so you can pile on the veggies.

Once you've had your fill of chicken, round out the week with two more recipes from Besser. First, cauliflower bites with black buffalo sauce make for a spooky snack or app ahead of Halloween. Then, make use of your apples while they're still in peak season with a loaf cake and cream cheese frosting.

Elena Besser’s rotisserie chicken recipes

This is a go-to shortcut weeknight dinner for when I want something satisfying but healthy. Delicata squash is seeded, sliced and tossed in olive oil, cumin, smoked paprika and Chile powder. While the squash roasts in the oven until crispy, avocado is puréed with cilantro, chives, garlic, honey and lime juice. The mixture is spread onto the bottom of a plate and topped with rotisserie chicken and the roasted squash.

Whether you’re having a casual weeknight nacho-moment at home, or entertaining a crowd, shredded rotisserie chicken makes the most delicious nacho topping! Add tortilla chips to a sheet tray with rotisserie chicken and black beans. Top with your favorite cheese and place into the oven on broil until melted. Top your homemade nachos with quick-pickled red onions, avocado, sliced radish, and pickled jalapeños. Drizzle with a delicious three-ingredient cilantro-lime crema and you have a fun after-school snack or dinner option for the whole family to enjoy!

I love pulled pork sandwiches, and this is an easy and healthier alternative to execute during the week at home. Rotisserie chicken is shredded and mixed with a simple homemade barbecue sauce. Shredded chicken is warmed through with the barbecue sauce and then added to sesame potato buns. The chicken is topped with an easy homemade slaw for that added crunchy texture we all love to bite into on any sandwich.

More Elena Besser recipes to make this week

I am a buffalo sauce lover and this recipe hits all the marks. Roasting cauliflower with a crispy breadcrumb topping creates fabulous texture without having to be fried. For the dip, black sesame tahini is used instead of a traditional tahini paste, which adds some spooky flair to this recipe if you want to make it for the Halloween season (though I must say it’s a winner year-round). Your friends and family are going to love it! Mine sure did.

In this fabulous, make-far-ahead recipe, apples are folded into a traditional loaf cake batter and swirled together with warming fall spices. The cake is baked and can be cooled, tightly wrapped and frozen as an easy option that will keep for weeks ahead of Thanksgiving or whenever you need it (hello, hostess gifts!). The frosting can also be made in advance and stored in the fridge for up to 14 days. What makes this cake extra special is that before serving, each slice gets warmed in the skillet with melted butter, then frosted and topped with flaky salt.