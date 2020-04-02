Turn leftover rotisserie chicken into 10 easy, flavorful dinners

The only thing better than a juicy rotisserie chicken are the dishes you can make with the leftovers.

The best thing about cooking (or buying) a whole roast chicken is that the leftovers can be transformed into new lunches or dinners to save time and money. If you're craving some delicious chicken tacos, use the leftover meat! You can even plan ahead by seasoning the roast chicken with adobo seasoning to make some restaurant-worthy chicken carnitas.

Tender, on-the-bone chicken has so many possibilities when it's removed or shredded off. Here are some of our favorite recipes where the leftovers come in handy.

Chef Curtis Stone uses his leftover roast chicken in a hearty grain bowl. Since the main protein is already done, this tender, crunchy salad chock-full of veggies only takes 15 minutes to throw together.

There are few recipes that are better suited for warming you up on a cold night than cassoulet, a slow-cooked casserole from southwestern France traditionally made with beans, duck and pork.

"My version is much lighter but just as satisfying, and a great way to repurpose roast chicken and veggies. Fresh herbs and a Parmesan bread crumb topping lend loads of flavor," Stone told TODAY Food.

Soup, the ultimate comfort food, gets a Southwestern spin. This recipe freezes beautifully for those days when you don't feel like cooking or when someone in the family is feeling a little under the weather. Just defrost and you have a balanced meal in minutes!

Shredded chicken, creamy mayo, tarragon and tart dried cherries: a match made in leftover leaven. This 10-minute chicken salad is the perfect meal for any time of the day — whether it's for lunch in a sandwich, on top of greens as a salad or as a dip with crackers or crudités, you can’t go wrong.

Flatbreads are fun because they're a blank canvas to decorate with any toppings you like! They make a great base for leftovers, making it feel like a whole new meal. This one uses spicy Buffalo sauce for a healthier take on wings.

Leftover adobo chicken adds protein and flavor to crispy corn fritters. The soy-ginger dipping sauce takes them to the another finger-lickin' good level.

Want more of that adobo flavor? Make this savory fried rice with leftover chicken, runny fried eggs and scallions. Smoky and satisfying.

Fun to assemble and even more fun to eat, these colorful open-face tacos are bursting with bright flavors and spice. You can easily change up this recipe by swapping in whatever leftover protein you have on hand — sliced steak, pork or even roast veggies.

Make the most of leftover chicken with this lean, flavorful carnitas recipe by Laura Vitale. It only takes 10 minutes of prep and 15 minutes of cooking.

Use leftover chicken as a hearty topping for this delicious, healthy power bowl with a zesty vinaigrette. Everything from the chicken to the hardboiled eggs, from the quinoa to the lentil grain base, can be made ahead.