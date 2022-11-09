Air-fried egg rolls, chicken noodle soup and more easy recipes to make this week

Wondering what to cook this week to make dinner quick, easy and delicious? Look no further!

After setting our clocks back Nov. 6, many of us are now having dinner in the dark. Right now in many parts of the country, the November weather is astonishingly beautiful and it's all the more reason to plan for meals that come together in less than 30 minutes — some in just 15. Fast prep times mean all the more time to enjoy outdoor strolls, workouts, playtime or a drink before nighttime descends. And if you're commuting, you can look forward to an easy-going evening that results in healthy, flavorful comfort food. To help, "Fit Men Cook" founder Kevin Curry is sharing a batch of easy recipes for the week.

First, Curry uses a grocery-store staple, rotisserie chicken, as the foundation for three totally different meals. There's a customizable chicken fried rice that comes together in just 15 to 20 minutes, plus crowd-pleasing air-fried egg rolls and a big pot of homemade chicken noodle soup that's sure to bring comfort as we approach wintry days. The best part about these dishes is that the leftovers are just as good the next day for lunch, once the ingredients have melded together. Round out the week with Curry's recipes for Thai-inspired shrimp pasta and Tuscan soup.

What to cook this week

Using leftover or store-bought rotisserie chicken in this easy dinner is the trick to creating a macro-friendly meal any night of the week in no time at all. It comes together in just 15 to 20 minutes and is wonderfully customizable to accommodate whatever odds and ends you have leftover in the produce drawer of your fridge. And if that's not enough to make it a new go-to, it's packed with nourishing flavor, which only gets better when the dish is enjoyed as lunch the following day.

This meal reminds me of one of my favorite comfort foods growing up, and who doesn't love a great egg roll. This dish, in my opinion, is even better than the classic because it has the same irresistible crunchiness without the heaviness of being deep fried. The creamy avocado and tender chicken tucked inside a hot, crisp shell is great, but feel free to mix in other favorite ingredients inside. It's great for parties and easy weeknight dinners!

This one-pot wonder is an ideal cold-weather meal that's easy to tackle on any weeknight. The turmeric has healing and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as a soft, earthy flavor that just feels like it's warming the body from the inside-out. It's extra easy to make homemade chicken soup when you have a rotisserie chicken ready to go, and if you picked it up from the store, 10 minutes of prep and 40 minutes on the stove goes by quick!

This is a 15-minute (well, maybe 20-minute if you're not a pro at multitasking) recipe that is perfect for weeknights. Plus, it uses common items like pasta and peanut butter to put together a Thai-inspired meal that warms and nourishes your body. If you have extra shrimp, use it to make Cajun shrimp chopped salad.

This soup is hearty, flavorful and filling without feeling heavy. The plump tortellini and savory sausage crumbles add richness to the soup, while leafy kale and bright tomatoes keep it fresh. It's great for serving any time of the year and it all comes together in one pot, so clean up is as easy as it gets. Plus, it makes eight big portions so it's a great make-ahead meal if you like having leftovers for the week ahead.