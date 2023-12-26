Holiday leftover skewers, spicy deviled eggs and more easy recipes to make this week

So, what are your plans for New Year's Eve? It seems to be the question on everyone's mind, and while we can't book you that last-minute dinner reservation, we can help keep you well-fed should you choose to celebrate at home. From creative ways to serve holiday leftovers to easy appetizers for a festive spread, these recipes will take you through the week and up until the clock strikes midnight.

Before jumping into party planning mode, let's get breakfast sorted. If you're still hosting out-of-towners, a slow-cooker casserole is the perfect way to please a crowd — and we love Casey Barber's recipe layered with pulled pork, fluffy biscuits and melted cheese. Now to tackle the fridge — likely overflowing with ham or turkey and storage containers filled with extra sides. Before you resort to yet another sandwich, try making grilled holiday leftover skewers for dinner instead. And last but not least, let's send off the year with some special occasion finger food. Between bacon-cheddar deviled eggs, mini chipotle shrimp tacos and salted caramel cannoli dip, you just might be tempted to spend the whole night in.

Make end-of-year entertaining easier by ordering ingredients from Walmart through the shoppable recipes below. You can even score free delivery on orders $35 and up with a Walmart+ membership. Not a member? Now is a good time to sign up: New customers can snag $10 off their first three online pickup or delivery orders of $50 or more with code TRIPLE10.

What to cook this week

Only six simple ingredients are needed to whip up this hearty breakfast casserole. And once you layer them all in the slow-cooker, you can set it, forget it and go back to bed for another four hours until it's ready to be served.

The best part about these grilled holiday leftover skewers is that anything goes. Run out of ham? Use turkey. Ate all the Brussels? Broccoli works! You can even serve extra sauces or glazes alongside them for a tasty dip.

We have nothing against a classic deviled egg, but when you want to spice things up, give this bacon-cheddar version a try. To cut down on prep time, peel and store your hard-boiled eggs in the fridge for up to three days.

Something about mini versions of food makes them that much more fun to eat. These bite-size shrimp tacos are packed with flavor (thanks to smoky adobo sauce and cumin sour cream) and are perfect to serve at your next gathering.

Give chips and dip a sweet spin with this salted caramel cannoli dip. It's a whole lot easier to make than piping individual cannoli shells with filling, but tastes just as good — if not better — because you can serve it with your favorite accouterments.