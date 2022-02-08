Appetizers are a staple for any gathering, and these deviled eggs are high up on my list of favorites to whip up. I grew up having deviled eggs on almost every special occasion. Though they were always delicious, they quickly became a played-out dish for me. With this garlicky, cheesy and bacon-packed recipe, I wanted make deviled eggs exciting again. If you're ever left tasked with bringing an appetizer, these come in handy because you can make them ahead of time, they take under 30 minutes to put together and you can customize them to your own tastes.

Place the eggs into a large pot and fill with enough water to cover the eggs. Bring to a rapid boil over medium heat. Once it begins to boil, cover it with a lid and remove it from heat. Leave covered for 8 minutes. Place the cooked eggs into a large bowl of ice water and set them aside.

Combine sour cream, mayo, half the scallions, half the white cheddar cheese, half the bacon, garlic, jalapeños, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

Once the eggs are completely cooled, remove the shells and discard them. Slice the peeled eggs in half, remove the yolks and place them in a separate medium bowl.

Mash the yolks using a fork or potato masher. Once the yolks are mashed and have a crumbly mixture, fold them into the sour cream mixture with a rubber spatula or spoon.

Once thoroughly combined, scoop the mixture into a piping bag or spoon and fill each egg with the mixture. Once the eggs are filled, top each with the remaining scallions, cheese and bacon.