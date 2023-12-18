Spiced cider glazed ham, gingerbread pancakes and more easy recipes to make this week

It's the final countdown to Christmas, and we're here to check in on how your holiday menu is coming along. Have you made a plan for the main course? Settled on some festive sides? Divided and conquered the dessert spread? To ensure all your bases are covered, we rounded up some special occasion recipes that are surprisingly easy to make. And even if you're not celebrating next week, they're still a delicious way to send off the year.

If you love sticking to the classics, we're guessing your holiday table usually has a ham on it. Elevate the entree by dousing it in a spiced cider glaze and studding it with cloves. Every gathering needs a couple of good sides, too, and our selection has something for everyone. Think Parmesan risotto from TODAY's very own recipe editor Kelly Vaughan or spinach gratin from cozy cooking expert Jocelyn Delk Adams. And finally, to start off the day with something sweet, these gingerbread pancakes are perfect to serve for Christmas breakfast — or even the mornings leading up to it. Let's just say we wouldn't be surprised if Santa requests a stack instead of his plate of sugar cookies.

What to cook this week

Making an entire glazed ham can be a labor of love, but we promise this recipe is worth the time and effort. Not only does it easily feed a crowd, but any leftovers can be stored and enjoyed for up to five days in the fridge or two months in the freezer.

Don't let risotto recipes intimidate you! Here, we're sharing a few tips and tricks to take this rice dish to the next level — but all you really need is to be able to keep stirring, and stirring and stirring some more.

Want to know the secret to cutting down on prep time when it comes to holiday sides? Using frozen veggies! This traditional recipe starts with a box of frozen spinach — but you'd never be able to guess by how decadent the final result is.

The only tools you need to make these impressive hasselback sweet potatoes is a sharp, sturdy knife and a pair of chopsticks. Position the chopsticks horizontally on either side of the potato before slicing to create a guardrail to ensure you don't cut all the way through.

Too busy to build a gingerbread house this year? Enjoy the festive flavor in the form of pancakes instead. The batter contains a mix of spices like cloves, nutmeg, ginger and allspice (plus a dash of molasses) for a breakfast that is sure to spread holiday cheer.