Easily made with frozen spinach, smooth cream cheese, flavorful spices and a blend of decadent cheeses, this spinach gratin recipe is pure comfort food! It is an irresistible side dish that serves as the perfect accompaniment to any weeknight or holiday dinner. It's so thick and cheesy that you could also serve it as a dip to get the festivities started with a decadent appetizer.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 375 F and grease a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray or butter and set aside.

2.

Begin by working with the thawed spinach. Use fresh paper towels to squeeze out all the excess water until greens are as dry as possible.

3.

Next add butter to a large pan over medium heat.

4.

Once heated and the butter has just melted, add onion and saute until tender, about 3 to 4 minutes. Then add garlic and saute for about 30 seconds until fragrant.

5.

Stir in flour and cook for about a minute. Mixture will become a thick paste.

6.

Whisk in half-and-half and then add onion powder, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, nutmeg and cayenne. Stir in cream cheese, 1/3 cup of parmesan and 1/4 cup of Italian blend cheese, allowing it to completely dissolve into the cream sauce.

7.

Add in the spinach and stir into the cream sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste and continue stirring for about 3 to 4 minutes until spinach is heated through and thoroughly coated with sauce.

8.

Taste one last time for seasoning, then pour spinach mixture into the greased casserole dish.

9.

Sprinkle the top with remaining cheeses and panko crumbs. Bake gratin for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly and the panko crumbs are golden. Serve warm.