Cozy winter meals: Rotisserie chicken stuffed shells, air fryer salmon and more

There’s nothing better than returning to a hearty, homemade meal at the end of a long winter day. The kitchen smells better than any scented candle, the dining room table is often traded for a cozy spot on the couch and the steam from the dinner bowl defrosts your icy hands. To inspire your cold-weather cooking, Grandbaby Cakes founder Jocelyn Delk Adams stopped by TODAY to share her go-to warm winter meals.

If you’re looking for the ultimate comfort food, Delk Adams' rotisserie chicken stuffed shells fit the bill. Covered in a creamy white sauce and bubbling over with cheese, they can be customized to your liking with swap options for proteins and veggies. In search of something a little lighter? Her lemony chicken and rice casserole comes together in the oven, so you can bundle up under a blanket while it bakes. And even on the longest of long days, 20 minutes and four ingredients are all it takes to make a tender and delicious air fryer salmon — no cleanup required when you line the basket with aluminum foil.

To keep you going throughout the week (and the winter general), we’ve included other seasonal recipes below, like white chicken chili and Thai green curry noodles. They're guaranteed to get you through hibernation season, warm and well-fed.

Jocelyn Delk Adams' warm winter meals

This recipe is one of my cozy meals that I love to pull out during the winter because each bite is more comforting than the last. The combination of chicken and broccoli — along with the savory, creamy sauce — is absolutely irresistible.

The perfectly creamy rice with the hint of citrusy lemon along with the tender delicious chicken thighs makes this recipe such a wonderful dish for Sunday supper or during the week to celebrate something special. It is truly a crowd pleaser.

This is one of my absolute favorite salmon recipes when I need to create a meal for my family in a serious pinch. I grab the four ingredients and this is on the table in 20 minutes or less. Also it uses an air fryer, which is the best appliance for busy families.

