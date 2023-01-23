IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 Consumer Reports-approved picks to help beat the winter blues

Cozy winter meals: Rotisserie chicken stuffed shells, air fryer salmon and more

Warm up with these comforting dishes from Jocelyn Delk Adams.

Try these chicken stuffed shells you can make ahead

04:07
By Lauren Witonsky and Jocelyn Delk Adams

There’s nothing better than returning to a hearty, homemade meal at the end of a long winter day. The kitchen smells better than any scented candle, the dining room table is often traded for a cozy spot on the couch and the steam from the dinner bowl defrosts your icy hands. To inspire your cold-weather cooking, Grandbaby Cakes founder Jocelyn Delk Adams stopped by TODAY to share her go-to warm winter meals.

If you’re looking for the ultimate comfort food, Delk Adams' rotisserie chicken stuffed shells fit the bill. Covered in a creamy white sauce and bubbling over with cheese, they can be customized to your liking with swap options for proteins and veggies. In search of something a little lighter? Her lemony chicken and rice casserole comes together in the oven, so you can bundle up under a blanket while it bakes. And even on the longest of long days, 20 minutes and four ingredients are all it takes to make a tender and delicious air fryer salmon — no cleanup required when you line the basket with aluminum foil.

To keep you going throughout the week (and the winter general), we’ve included other seasonal recipes below, like white chicken chili and Thai green curry noodles. They're guaranteed to get you through hibernation season, warm and well-fed.

Jocelyn Delk Adams' warm winter meals

Rotisserie Chicken Stuffed Shells
Courtesy Laura Davidson/Grandbaby Cakes
Get The Recipe

Rotisserie Chicken Stuffed Shells

Jocelyn Delk Adams

This recipe is one of my cozy meals that I love to pull out during the winter because each bite is more comforting than the last. The combination of chicken and broccoli — along with the savory, creamy sauce — is absolutely irresistible.

Lemony Chicken and Rice Casserole
Courtesy Nyssa Turner/ Grandbaby Cake
Get The Recipe

Lemony Chicken and Rice Casserole

Jocelyn Delk Adams

The perfectly creamy rice with the hint of citrusy lemon along with the tender delicious chicken thighs makes this recipe such a wonderful dish for Sunday supper or during the week to celebrate something special. It is truly a crowd pleaser.

Try this recipe for a lemony chicken and rice casserole

Jan. 24, 202304:30
4-Ingredient Air Fryer Salmon
Courtesy Olive and Mango/ Grandbaby Cakes
Get The Recipe

4-Ingredient Air Fryer Salmon

Jocelyn Delk Adams

This is one of my absolute favorite salmon recipes when I need to create a meal for my family in a serious pinch. I grab the four ingredients and this is on the table in 20 minutes or less. Also it uses an air fryer, which is the best appliance for busy families.

