Sweet potato chili, slow-cooker spare ribs and more recipes to make this week

Summer may not officially end until later this month, but for many of us fall routines are already in full swing. As bittersweet as it seems, the start of a new season is the perfect chance to get back into a consistent groove in the kitchen. And with a busy week ahead, now is the time to start thinking about all the meals that will get you through it.

If you’re not quite yet up to the task of searching for new recipe ideas, don’t worry: We're making it easy for you by sharing our trusty lineup of what to cook this week. Below, you'll find weeknight crowd-pleasers — including healthy dinner ideas and vegetarian recipes — designed for those days that never seem to have enough hours. We've even included some tailgating recipe inspiration that’ll have you and your fellow fans geared up for game day (thanks to the slow cooker and some store-bought pizza dough).

To make things even easier, skip a trip to the grocery store — because who has time for that? All of the below recipes are shoppable via Walmart.

Here’s a lineup of five awesome (and easy!) recipes that’ll help you seamlessly usher in the flavors of fall (aka back-to-school, aka football season).

What to cook this week

This hearty vegetarian chili will please even the meat eaters in your life. Sweet potato, black beans, fire-roasted diced tomatoes and a blend of warm spices combine to form this dreamy fall chili that thickens with the help of a secret ingredient: a half cup of quinoa. The leftovers taste even better the next day.

If you love the flavor of buffalo wings but not the fuss of cooking them (or the mess that comes along with eating them), this flatbread is for you. Layer store-bought pizza dough with mascarpone, buffalo chicken bites, blue cheese and buffalo sauce. Shovel your favorite flavors into your mouth on a vehicle of crispy pizza crust.

Start game-day off right with this unbelievably easy spare ribs recipe that takes just five ingredients to make and 15 minutes to prep. Sit back and let the slow cooker do all the work while your house fills with the incredible scent of this dish inspired by P.F. Chang’s Northern-Style Spare Ribs.

Have leftover rice? You’re just a quick stir-fry away from a comforting and quick fried rice studded with shrimp, ham and veggies. Talk about an easy weeknight go-to that’s perfect when you crave big flavor but are short on time!

You may have heard of potato gnocchi, but did you know that ricotta gnocchi is easier to make? Serve these light, pillowy bites with a lemon-butter sauce, plus parmesan and mint for pops of freshness.