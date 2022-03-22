Swap option: Asparagus can be substituted for peas and basil can be substituted for mint.

Technique tip: When buying Parmesan, always look for the Parmesan stamp on the rind, that will ensure the cheese you're buying is the best quality. I prefer to buy Parmesan in pieces and grate it up in a food processor or high-power blender. This will allow the parmesan to last longer. Lemon zest will have a better mouthfeel if peeled and hand minced. If you want a speedier option, feel free to use a microplane.

This recipe is inspired by my time cooking at Lilia under chef Missy Robbins. Missy has a ricotta gnocchi on the menu that tastes like pillows of heaven. This recipe showed me that ricotta gnocchi is much easier to make than potato gnocchi and now it’s the only homemade gnocchi I make. In this version, I serve it with a lemon-butter sauce, peas, parmesan and mint, embracing the bright flavors of spring.

Preparation

1.

Remove excess moisture from the ricotta by lining a plate or tray with a clean kitchen towel or 2 to 3 layers of paper towels. Spread the ricotta on the towel in a thin, even layer with a rubber spatula or spoon. Fold the edges of the towel over and lightly press. Set aside to drain, about 12 to 15 minutes.

2.

In a large bowl, combine drained ricotta, 1 cup Parmesan, eggs and 2 teaspoons of salt with a rubber spatula and mix until smooth. Add the flour, 1/4 cup at a time, delicately mixing between each addition to keep the dough light and fluffy.

3.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and dust with flour. Set aside.

4.

On a clean, lightly floured work surface, scoop out the dough. Dust the top of the dough with more flour and, using clean hands, form the dough into a large ball. Use a knife or bench scraper to cut the dough into four equal pieces. Roll each piece into a 1-inch-thick snake. Using a sharp knife or pastry cutter dusted with flour, cut the snake into 1-inch pieces. Carefully transfer gnocchi to a prepared baking sheet until ready to cook. Repeat with the remaining dough.

5.

Before cooking the gnocchi, prepare the lemon. Using a vegetable peeler, remove strips of lemon peel. Using a sharp knife, thinly slice the lemon peel lengthwise into ultra-thin strands. Remove any white pith if necessary. Turn the strands horizontally, and finely mince. Set aside.

6.

Heavily season the boiling water with salt. Add the gnocchi and peas and cook until the gnocchi floats to the top, about 1 to 3 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water for the sauce.

7.

In a large saucepan over low heat add 1/3 cup pasta water and the butter, 2 tablespoons at a time, constantly swirling to ensure the mixture emulsifies. Add the peas, gnocchi and half of the lemon zest and delicately toss together, coating pasta in the sauce. Remove skillet from the heat and slowly add the Parmesan, continuing to toss to emulsify into the sauce. Finally, add the juice of 2 lemons and toss again to combine. If the mixture is too dry, add more pasta water, 1/4 cup at a time until glossy and smooth.

8.

Serve pasta in heated serving bowl. Garnish dishes with the remaining Parm and lemon zest and shower with fresh mint leaves. Drizzle with good-quality olive oil and a healthy crack of freshly ground black pepper. Enjoy right away!