In addition to being extremely delicious. this rib recipe has only five ingredients and takes just 15 minutes to prepare. Then, just let the cooker work its magic while the house fills with warm, umami-filled aromas in the hours leading up to the big game.

If you can't get enough of P.F. Chang's Northern-Style Spare Ribs, you'll love this easy version, which you can make in a slow cooker. Game-day slow-cooker recipes are a must, whether you're entertaining or just watching the game with family. It's a super simple main dish that goes perfectly with other game day sides and appetizers.

Preparation

Whisk the five spice powder, sugar and salt together in a bowl.

Cut the rack of ribs into 2 to 3 sections so they'll comfortably fit into your slow cooker. Generously rub the ribs on all sides with the spice blend. Pour the water into the slow cooker, then add the ribs. Cook on low for 6 hours. (Don't have a slow cooker? Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. Place a wire cooling rack on a large rimmed baking sheet so it fits snugly, and place the rubbed ribs on the rack. Bake for 1 hour, then cover the ribs with aluminum foil and bake for 1-2 hours more until the rib meat is very tender and wiggles off the bone.) Preheat the oven broiler (on high, if your broiler has settings) and place the oven rack on the highest rungs. Place a wire cooling rack on a rimmed baking sheet. Slice the cooked ribs into individual ribs, then place on the baking sheet, meaty side up. Broil until the ribs are sizzling and crispy; timing will vary based on your oven settings, but should be no longer than 3-4 minutes. Serve with barbecue sauce, if desired.

Make-Ahead: The ribs can be slow cooked 1 day in advance. Remove from the slow cooker and cool to room temperature on a cutting board, then wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. Bring to room temperature, slice into individual ribs and broil as instructed above.