One-pot queso dip, mini BBQ meatballs and more easy recipes to make this week

The biggest foodies are never not thinking about their next meal. Have you ever read a menu cover-to-cover ahead of your reservation? Made a grocery list days before it’s time to go shopping? Planned out your spread for a party that’s weeks away? Welcome to the club. Below, we've rounded up easy dishes to cook this week, and we couldn’t help but sprinkle some game day-inspired recipes into the mix. The big game may be next month, but now is the perfect time to test out those appetizers and mains.

Chips and dip are essential to any game-day celebration, and our one-pot queso is a true crowd-pleaser. Bite-size BBQ meatballs will fly off the platter, and freeze-and-bake cookies are a sweet way to balance out the savory snacks — and both are make-ahead friendly for hosting ease. While we couldn’t be more excited for these show-stopping sides, this week’s mains make our mouths water even more. Spice up your flatbread by topping it with Buffalo chicken and pair it with a sheet pan full of roasted veggies — our version includes tomatoes, mozzarella and basil for a warm take on your classic Caprese salad.

What to cook this week

Whether you pour it over nachos or serve it as a dip, our easy queso makes pretty much everything taste better. The liquid gold comes together in just one pot for a well-balanced blend of sharp cheddar, fresh vegetables and a little hot pepper.

These mini meatballs may be small in size, but they’re big in flavor. Worcestershire sauce gives the mix of beef and turkey a tang that complements the sweet glaze perfectly. Even better, the meatballs can be made two days in advance. And the glaze? Up to a week ahead!

Our Buffalo chicken flatbread is delicious for dinner, but can also be cut up in appetizer-size pieces for a party. You can make it hours ahead and serve at room temperature, or quickly reheat it in the oven if you prefer it hot. We like to think of this recipe as entertaining made easy.

Eating the rainbow has never been easier than when this eggplant-forward dish is on the menu. Transform the assorted veggies in your crisper drawer into a roasted medley that stuns as a side (and can even count as a meal with the addition of protein-packed mozzarella). We promise the whole family will be going back for seconds.

Be prepared for when sugar cravings hit with these make-ahead freeze-and-bake cookies. Mix chocolate chips, chopped nuts or any other ingredient you like into the dough and it’ll store in the freezer for up to six months. Ready for dessert? Pop two (or 10) in the oven and you’ll have freshly baked cookies just 15 minutes later.