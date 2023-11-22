What’s not to love about Thanksgiving? You’ve got a turkey dinner, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and time spent with friends and family.

Of course, along with all the perks, Turkey Day can bring cranky relatives, canceled flights and a whole lot of togetherness. Which is great and all, but if you're looking to escape the crowd and indulge in your favorite burger because someone forgot to thaw the bird, you might be wondering if McDonald’s is open on Thanksgiving.

Even if you aren’t looking for an escape and are just craving a McGriddle or an Egg McMuffin off of McDonald’s breakfast menu, it’s still good to know if restaurants are open or not — especially if you’ve got a long road trip ahead or are heading home from your aunt’s house and, with hours still to go, need a little fill-me-up on the way back.

Good news: We’ve got everything you need to know if a McFlurry is calling your name or you can’t get McNuggets off your mind.

From details on McDonalds’ store hours to whether or you’ll find the golden arches all lit up or not, here’s what you need to know for Thanksgiving 2023.

Is McDonald’s open on Thanksgiving in 2023?

Let’s just say your about to add another blessing to the list of things you’re grateful for this year, because according to a McDonald’s spokesperson:

“Hours vary by location, but most McDonald’s in the U.S. are open on holidays.”

That said, some locations may be closed in observance of Thanksgiving and because of that, McDonald’s recommends that guests check local hours before heading over.

How to find a McDonald’s near you

You probably already know where the nearest McDonald’s is, but in case you’re traveling or need to find out hours and store details about a specific restaurant, we’ve got McDonald’s handy-dandy store locator to save you the time and trouble of looking it up yourself.

Find local McDonald's information right here.