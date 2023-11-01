The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning for its 97th edition in 2023!

Just weeks ahead of the festivities, Macy's announced pop icon Cher will perform to usher in the holiday season and that the Nov. 23 parade will be extended by 30 minutes for more entertainment and spectacle.

“For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been synonymous with the beginning of the holiday season, celebration and togetherness,” Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said in a statement. “Our talented team of Macy’s Studios artisans and production specialists work year-round to deliver the nation’s most beloved holiday event, live on Thanksgiving morning. We are proud to hold this responsibility and look forward to sharing our unbelievable designs, larger-than-life character balloons and first-class entertainment, all sure to create lifelong memories for Parade fans nationwide.”

Read on to find out more about the lineup, which is set to feature 5,000 volunteers, 16 character balloons, 26 floats, 32 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 12 marching bands, eight performance groups, plus the biggest stars in music — and Santa Claus himself.

What’s new to the parade?

AFP / Getty Images / ANTHONY HARVEY

Cher is set to perform a new holiday hit to kick off the season on 34th Street, according to the parade. The singer recently announced she recorded her first Christmas album.

In addition to Cher's iconic performance, seven new character balloons will take flight in the parade; Beagle Scout Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide, Blue Cat & Chugs by Cool Cats, "Kung Fu Panda’s" Po by Universal Pictures’ Dreamworks Animation, "Leo" by Netflix, Inc., Monkey D. Luffy by Toei Animation Inc., Pillsbury Doughboy by Pillsbury; and Uncle Dan by Illumination.

Four new floats will also hit the streets: "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" by Nickelodeon & Paramount, Palace of Sweets by Brach’s, Igniting Memories by Solo Stove and The Deliciously Delectable World of Wonka by Warner Bros. Pictures.

What time does the parade start?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled to begin on 77th Street and Central Park West at 8:30 a.m., 30 minutes earlier than ever before in New York and on the broadcast.

Hosted by TODAY's own Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, the procession will march down its signature 2 1/2-mile route, heading down Central Park West to Columbus Circle, before turning onto Central Park South and then marching down 6th Avenue.

At 34th Street, the parade will make its final turn west and end at 7th Avenue in front of Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship location, and the festivities will wrap up by 12 p.m.

Who is performing?

Jon Batiste is set to kick off the festivities, and Cher will also perform during the parade.

Other artists include Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Chicago, En Vogue, ENHYPEN, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Jessie James Decker, Ashley Park with the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Pentatonix, Paul Russell, Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith and Manuel Turizo.

The Big Apple Circus, Cornell Bhangra, Tiptoe's Winter Guard, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, Maria Verdeja School of Arts dancers, St. John’s Dance, the Tap Dancing Christmas Trees, Spirit of America Dance and Spirit of America Cheer are also on the performance lineup.

More than a dozen floats will transport the performers down the streets of Manhattan, and 12 marching bands are set to hit the streets as well.

Which balloons will be there?

The Pikachu balloon floats in Times Square during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Hiroko Masuike / Getty Images

In addition to the seven new balloons, fan favorites like SpongeBob SquarePants and Pikachu will also be making return appearances.

"Diary Of A Wimpy Kid," DINO and Baby DINO, Goku, a Funko Pop!-inspired Grogu, Chase from "Paw Patrol," Eevee, Red Titan from “Ryan’s World,” Ronald McDonald, SpongeBob's Gary and Stuart The Minion are also among the balloons set to return to the skies above NYC.

How to watch the parade?

Parade fans can watch the telecast on NBC, or stream it live on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones on Nov. 23. NBC will re-air an encore telecast at 2 p.m. ET.

(Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.)