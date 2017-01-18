When the weather starts to turn, and the sweat on our backs transforms into goosebumps, the first thing we think to grab — other than a sweater and perhaps a latte of the pumpkin spice variety — is a bowl of chili. There's really nothing more hearty and comforting than a big steaming bowl of chili topped liberally with cheese and sour cream — especially on game day. Whether vehemently vegetarian or vegan or crazily carnivorous, these chili recipes will be always there for you — to warm your hands and your heart.
Anchos and chipotles give this yummy dish a double dose of chile flavor. One is mild and fruity (ancho) and the other is hot and smoky (chipotle). Fresh corn tortillas are pureed with the tomatoes, broth and chipotles, which thickens into a silky, luscious sauce as it cooks.
Bill Geist's Gonzo Chili
Willie shares his dad’s ‘Gonzo Chili’ recipePlay Video - 3:17
TODAY's Willie Geist shares his dad's treasured family recipe for hearty chili.
10-Minute Black and Kidney Bean Chili
Try this easy 1-pot gluten-free bean chiliPlay Video - 3:53
This is one of the simplest and most nourishing recipes. It only takes 10 minutes to put together and it's wonderfully filling and comforting. It's a great dish to make if you're feeding lots of people, too, as it's no more complicated to make for 12 people than it is for two. Also, it requires almost no chopping, so you won't be in the kitchen for hours!
Meaty Wendy's-Style Chili
Make this easy Wendy's chili copycat recipe at homePlay Video - 3:05
Take control of dinnertime with this easy make-ahead chili recipe that's loaded with beef, beans and veggies.
Joy Bauer's Buffalo Chicken Chili
Warm up with Joy Bauer's Buffalo chicken chiliPlay Video - 3:54
This lightened-up version by Joy has only 330 calories per serving.
This hearty and delicious chicken and white bean chili is a cinch to prepare. Just toss all the ingredients into a slow cooker and let it simmer away!
Chicken Chili Verde
Chicken chili verde and nachos: Make them in one pot for football viewingPlay Video - 4:08
This hearty chicken chili verde is a one-pot wonder. Serve it in bowls or turn it into over-the-top nachos!
Coffee-Rubbed Brisket and Black Bean Chili
Perfect football-watching food: Coffee-rubbed brisket and black bean chiliPlay Video - 5:36
For a crowd-pleasing party dish, first cook up Matt Abdoo's coffee-rubbed brisket, then add it to spicy black bean chili. Try the brisket on its own, too. The coffee-rubbed brisket is also great in sandwiches.
A chopped chipotle pepper adds subtle, smoky heat that's mellowed by the lager beer that simmers along with the rest of the ingredients. Soy sauce may seem like a surprising addition to chili, but it gives the dish a rounder, meatier flavor.
Katherine Heigl's Three-Bean Chili
Katherine Heigl cooks four-bean chili with Al RokerPlay Video - 3:07
Actress Katherine Heigl makes a hearty four-bean chili that's perfect for fall and for feeding lots of people.
Classic Beef Chili with Beans
Delicious, simple! Make grass-fed beef chili for your tailgating partyPlay Video - 4:20
You can't go wrong with this all-American classic.
Whether you need a game-day meal for a crowd or just want something warm and cozy on a cold day, this slow-cooker turkey chili is sure to please!
