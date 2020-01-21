Adam Richman makes one-pot chili 3 different ways

Take your pick of Adam Richman's steak, veggie and chicken chili recipes.

Adam Richman makes one-pot chili 2 ways

Jan. 21, 202004:35

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Adam Richman

The cold weather has set in which means warm, comforting dinners are on the menu. Television personality Adam Richman is joining TODAY to share three of his favorite hearty, stick-to-your-ribs chili recipes that are perfect for winter nights. He shows us how to make super savory chili with chunks of steak, zesty green chicken chili and easy vegan chili.

Adam Richman's Chicken Chile Verde
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Adam Richman's Chicken Chile Verde

Adam Richman

I think most people are used to the traditional brick red spicy, smoky chili that we all know and love. But in New Mexico, I was introduced to this delicious variation on the theme. The color is bright, it's still rich but oddly refreshing due to all the greens used in it.

Adam Richman's Flavor Bomb Steak Chili
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Adam Richman's Flavor Bomb Steak Chili

Adam Richman

My local bar in Brooklyn, New York hosts a chili cook-off every Super Bowl. One year, a guy brought in chili with chunks of steak in it instead of the traditional ground beef. Even though his chili didn't win, the texture alone, even the novelty of having huge chunks of steak in it, made his stand out. Plus, with the sweetness and richness of the flavors created by the combination of cocoa, oyster sauce, coffee and the umami bomb that is Maggi seasoning, this chili will be one that people will remember for a long time.

Adam Richman's Easy Veggie Chili
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Adam Richman's Easy Veggie Chili

Adam Richman

This recipe has been my salvation both during my college days and my younger bachelor days. It's easy, it tastes amazing, can all be made in one pot and it keeps for days. Plus, it makes an amazing filling for burritos and tacos.

If you like those delicious chili recipes, you should also try these:

Siri Daly's Creamy Chicken Chili
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Siri Daly's Creamy Chicken Chili

Siri Daly
Butternut Squash Chipotle Chili
Ghazalle Badiozamani / Instant Loss Eat Real, Lose Weight: How I Lost 125 Pounds--Includes 100+ Recipes
Get The Recipe

Butternut Squash Chipotle Chili

Brittany Williams
Adam Richman