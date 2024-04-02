IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

April 2, 202402:23
    José Andrés speaks out on reported death of aid workers in Gaza

    Video shows aftermath of strike on aid workers in Gaza

  • At least 7 World Central Kitchen members killed in Israeli airstrike

  • Iran says Israeli airstrike killed senior commanders in Syria

  • Video shows destruction from deadly airstrike near Iranian Embassy in Syria

  • Anti-government protests erupt across Jerusalem

  • U.S. and Israel will meet virtually to discuss Israel’s Rafah operation

  • Netanyahu protesters in Israel call for early elections, cease-fire

  • Video shows the scale of destruction at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli withdrawal

  • Palestinian Christians attend Easter Mass in Gaza City

  • Audio reportedly captures GOP Rep. Walberg discussing the war in Gaza

  • Israeli airstrike believed to have hit tents outside Al-Aqsa Hospital, killing journalists

  • ’SNL’ dives into politics and religion with Ramy Youseff's monologue and Trump selling Bibles

  • ‘Her blood has been wasted’: Bereaved Gazan mother shows rare anger with Hamas leadership

  • Rafah's Emirati Hospital sees rise in premature births and underweight neonates

  • ‘Tell me, my love, what’s wrong with you?’: Grief-stricken Gazan father’s appeal to his dying daughter

  • Exchanges of fire across the Lebanon-Israel border escalate

  • Biden acknowledges protesters 'have a point' about getting care into Gaza

  • United Nations expert says Israel committing genocide in Gaza

  • Gazans determined to ‘see joy’ as they celebrate Ramadan amid war

José Andrés speaks out on reported death of aid workers in Gaza

Several workers delivering humanitarian aid for the World Central Kitchen have been killed in a reported Israeli airstrike. The group’s founder, Chef José Andrés, released a statement about the tragedy. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.April 2, 2024

José Andrés says World Central Kitchen workers were killed by Israeli airstrike: ‘Heartbroken’

