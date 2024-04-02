José Andrés speaks out on reported death of aid workers in Gaza
02:23
UP NEXT
Video shows aftermath of strike on aid workers in Gaza
00:50
At least 7 World Central Kitchen members killed in Israeli airstrike
01:22
Iran says Israeli airstrike killed senior commanders in Syria
01:40
Video shows destruction from deadly airstrike near Iranian Embassy in Syria
00:53
Anti-government protests erupt across Jerusalem
01:05
U.S. and Israel will meet virtually to discuss Israel’s Rafah operation
02:06
Netanyahu protesters in Israel call for early elections, cease-fire
02:06
Video shows the scale of destruction at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli withdrawal
00:57
Palestinian Christians attend Easter Mass in Gaza City
02:01
Audio reportedly captures GOP Rep. Walberg discussing the war in Gaza
00:52
Israeli airstrike believed to have hit tents outside Al-Aqsa Hospital, killing journalists
01:27
’SNL’ dives into politics and religion with Ramy Youseff's monologue and Trump selling Bibles
01:38
‘Her blood has been wasted’: Bereaved Gazan mother shows rare anger with Hamas leadership
01:48
Rafah's Emirati Hospital sees rise in premature births and underweight neonates
02:48
‘Tell me, my love, what’s wrong with you?’: Grief-stricken Gazan father’s appeal to his dying daughter
01:39
Exchanges of fire across the Lebanon-Israel border escalate
01:20
Biden acknowledges protesters 'have a point' about getting care into Gaza
00:40
United Nations expert says Israel committing genocide in Gaza
01:33
Gazans determined to ‘see joy’ as they celebrate Ramadan amid war
01:04
José Andrés speaks out on reported death of aid workers in Gaza
02:23
Copied
Copied
Several workers delivering humanitarian aid for the World Central Kitchen have been killed in a reported Israeli airstrike. The group’s founder, Chef José Andrés, released a statement about the tragedy. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.April 2, 2024