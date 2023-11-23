Woman’s journey from patient to doctor gives hope to children
At St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, children like 7-year-old Ayann Gupta have to put their dreams on hold to treat life-threatening cancers, but Gupta is strengthened by his doctor who is a medical miracle herself after her own cancer battle and pregnancy difficulties. NBC’s Harry Smith shares their story on TODAY.Nov. 23, 2023
