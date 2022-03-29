Will Smith and Chris Rock: A look at their history over the years
03:11
After actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, he is offering an olive branch, publicly apologizing to Rock for his actions. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Joe Fryer takes a closer look at the deep history between Will Smith and Chris Rock that goes as far back as the 90s.March 29, 2022
