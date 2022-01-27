Why going outside could help you sleep better

Dr. Michael Breus, also known as the Sleep Doctor, has advice and tools to help you fall asleep and wake up easier. He discusses strategies for sleep and stresses the importance of Vitamin D, saying even though it’s cold outside getting some sunlight can really make a difference, “If you can be outside for 10 to 15 minutes, believe it or not it can actually help you fall asleep,” he says.Jan. 27, 2022