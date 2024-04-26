IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What is male factor infertility, and how can it be treated?
April 26, 202404:41
    What is male factor infertility, and how can it be treated?

What is male factor infertility, and how can it be treated?

04:41

A 2020 study found that when a couple tries to get help for infertility, the man does not undergo any kind of fertility evaluation 25% of the time. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Savannah Sellers sits down with couples who are trying to break the stigma of male factor infertility.April 26, 2024

    What is male factor infertility, and how can it be treated?

