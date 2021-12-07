Watch man propose on ice rink under Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
A man proposed on the ice rink under the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City, amid cheers from onlookers. Video shot by a passerby shows the man getting down on one knee and offering his companion a ring. The pair then embrace and kiss.Dec. 7, 2021
