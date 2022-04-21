IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    United Airlines CEO: ‘Very unlikely’ mask mandates return on planes

United Airlines CEO: ‘Very unlikely’ mask mandates return on planes

05:11

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby joins TODAY to discuss the Justice Department’s appeal to a circuit court judge saying the mask mandate on public transit exceeded the CDC’s authority. He says it’s “very unlikely” a mandate will return for air travel in the foreseeable future. Kirby also weighs in on the passengers who have banned from flying for not obeying mask rules.April 21, 2022

