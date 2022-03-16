TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares a first look at new book ‘Misty the Cloud’
01:46
Share this -
copied
TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is revealing a first look at her new children’s book, “Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine.” Dylan says it’s about what happens when you compromise adding, “beautiful things happen.”March 16, 2022
Anne Hathaway talks parenting: ‘It leaves me speechless’
05:48
Now Playing
TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares a first look at new book ‘Misty the Cloud’
01:46
UP NEXT
'Schitt's Creek'-themed cruise to set sail March 2023
01:10
Selena Gomez develops new series based on ‘Sixteen Candles’
00:34
Stephanie Beatriz reveals she recorded ‘Encanto’ song while in labor
00:58
Keith Richards quits smoking after 55 years: ‘A lot more air in the lungs’