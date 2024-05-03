IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden weighs in on protests, line between free speech and chaos
May 3, 202402:12

President Joe Biden responded to growing political pressure as protests continue across college campuses, walking a line between free speech and desire for law and order. “There's the right to protest, but not the right to cause chaos,” he said. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.May 3, 2024

