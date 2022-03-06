The face of Ukraine’s refugee crisis

Over 1 million people have fled Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country. Neighboring countries, including Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania are working around the clock to process these refugees and care for people in need, many of whom are women and children. NBC’s Ellison Barber reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.March 6, 2022
