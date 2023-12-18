Fun and simple Pilates workouts that you can do at home
03:54
Now Playing
Tailor your skincare for winter with these dermatologist tips
04:35
UP NEXT
Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, autopsy says
06:11
Tips and strategies to help minimize and manage holiday stress
05:19
What to keep in your medicine cabinet for basic emergencies
05:37
Is social media harming kids? New study offers guidance to parents
05:22
Morning sickness mainly caused by one hormone, study funds
00:27
Oprah Winfrey reveals she uses weight-loss drugs, calls it a ‘gift’
05:13
Winter skincare myths debunked!
03:45
Struggle with balance? Try these moves to improve stability
04:47
Can new psychedelic drug ibogaine treat opioid addiction?
04:59
Expert advice to avoid a 'social hangover' this holiday season
05:15
Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout
04:05
Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY
24:47
Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned
03:16
Cowboys QB talks mission to raise awareness of colorectal cancer
05:23
More deaths blamed for salmonella outbreak from cantaloupes
00:27
Widespread shortages of key prescription drugs spark concern
03:34
How to improve your brain health: From sleep to diet and more
05:08
Artificial sweetener vs. sugar: Which is better for you?
03:31
Tailor your skincare for winter with these dermatologist tips
04:35
Copied
Copied
Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debra Wattenberg joins TODAY to share expert tips to keep your skin happy and healthy throughout the colder months, including key ingredients to look for in products and which to avoid.Dec. 18, 2023
Fun and simple Pilates workouts that you can do at home
03:54
Now Playing
Tailor your skincare for winter with these dermatologist tips
04:35
UP NEXT
Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, autopsy says
06:11
Tips and strategies to help minimize and manage holiday stress
05:19
What to keep in your medicine cabinet for basic emergencies
05:37
Is social media harming kids? New study offers guidance to parents
05:22
Morning sickness mainly caused by one hormone, study funds
00:27
Oprah Winfrey reveals she uses weight-loss drugs, calls it a ‘gift’
05:13
Winter skincare myths debunked!
03:45
Struggle with balance? Try these moves to improve stability
04:47
Can new psychedelic drug ibogaine treat opioid addiction?
04:59
Expert advice to avoid a 'social hangover' this holiday season
05:15
Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout
04:05
Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY
24:47
Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned
03:16
Cowboys QB talks mission to raise awareness of colorectal cancer
05:23
More deaths blamed for salmonella outbreak from cantaloupes
00:27
Widespread shortages of key prescription drugs spark concern
03:34
How to improve your brain health: From sleep to diet and more
05:08
Artificial sweetener vs. sugar: Which is better for you?