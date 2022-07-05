IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss emotionally reunites with college mentor

08:30

Dr. Tommie Tonea Stewart, an actor and former dean of the Department of Theatre Arts at Alabama State University, shares a surprise reunion with Stephen "tWitch" Boss live on TODAY. Dr. Stewart also gets a surprise of her own as her former students surprise her via video message.July 5, 2022

