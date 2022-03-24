IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Spice things up with this recipe for mole-style brisket chili

05:27

Health journalist and author Max Lugavere joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with his recipe for a mole brisket chili packed with nutrients. Lugavere demonstrates the steps for preparing the meal which includes hydrating the chilies, searing the brisket with avocado oil, using cilantro stems and stirring in dark chocolate.March 24, 2022

Mole-Style Brisket Chili

