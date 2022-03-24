IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ina Garten shares hosting tips, recipe for perfect Caesar dressing 05:42
Now Playing
Spice things up with this recipe for mole-style brisket chili 05:27
UP NEXT
How to set the perfect table: Ina Garten shares her dinner party tips 04:17 Drinking coffee daily lowers risk of heart disease, new study finds 03:49 Lethal type of bird flu devastates poultry farms on East Coast, Midwest 00:24 Sweet or savory? These bite-sized snacks cover all your cravings 04:53 Chef Lucas Sin cooks up plan to save Chinese restaurants 04:52 Savannah Guthrie shows how to make the perfect pancakes 05:56 Inside America's changing Chinatowns | Family Style 25:18 Camila Alves McConaughey prepares family favorite dish 03:50 Learn how to make the perfect mac and cheese at home 05:13 How to make a crispy chicken parmesan with fresh red sauce 05:25 Mikey Day hosts a round of ‘Is It Cake?’ with Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver 05:03 Maple mustard meatballs: Try this twist on a classic favorite 03:52 Up your kitchen game with a spice grinder, spurtle set, more 05:28 St. Patrick’s Day feast: Smoked ham hock, braised cabbage, champ potatoes 05:19 St. Patrick's day recipe: Shredded corned beef and cabbage with gnocchi 05:18 Harry Smith visits McSorley's, NYC’s oldest Irish saloon 04:30 Inside World Central Kitchen’s mission to feed Ukrainian refugees 02:29 Spice things up with this recipe for curried chicken and plantain croquettes 04:32 Spice things up with this recipe for mole-style brisket chili 05:27
Health journalist and author Max Lugavere joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with his recipe for a mole brisket chili packed with nutrients. Lugavere demonstrates the steps for preparing the meal which includes hydrating the chilies, searing the brisket with avocado oil, using cilantro stems and stirring in dark chocolate.
March 24, 2022 Read More Ina Garten shares hosting tips, recipe for perfect Caesar dressing 05:42
Now Playing
Spice things up with this recipe for mole-style brisket chili 05:27
UP NEXT
How to set the perfect table: Ina Garten shares her dinner party tips 04:17 Drinking coffee daily lowers risk of heart disease, new study finds 03:49 Lethal type of bird flu devastates poultry farms on East Coast, Midwest 00:24 Sweet or savory? These bite-sized snacks cover all your cravings 04:53